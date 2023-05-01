A leading architect has been appointed to the National Capital Authority board.
Emeritus Professor of Architecture and Urbanism at the University of New South Wales Professor Helen Lochhead will serve part-time for five years.
She joins chair Terry Weber and members Jenny Smithson and James Wilson.
Dr Lochhead is a member of the Australian Heritage Council, Chair of the Climate Action and Sustainability Committee of the Australian Institute of Architects, and non-executive director of the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat Australia.
She was also previously Commissioner of the NSW Independent Planning Commission.
MORE NCA:
Dr Lochhead spent time on the ACT Planning and Land Council, Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain said.
"Professor Lochhead brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in sustainable urban development and planning, including time served on the ACT Planning and Land Council and the Gungahlin Development Authority," she said.
"This expertise will complement the NCA's role in developing and maintaining the character and vibrancy of our national capital, so that it can be enjoyed by future generations of Australians.
"I congratulate Professor Lochhead on her appointment to this nationally significant institution."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.