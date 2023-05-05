You'd be forgiven for thinking it was 2004, with singer Anthony Callea and former Australian Idol judge Ian "Dicko" Dickson back in the headlines.
While the pair haven't had much to do with each other since their Idol days, the release of Callea's memoir, Behind The Voice, and Dickson's appearance on I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here, has seen an incident during the then-Channel 10 show dissected in the headlines.
It began with a claim in Callea's book - and has since been confirmed by Dickson - that the judge "seemed more concerned about my sexuality than I was".
Callea, who was not publically open about his sexuality until 2007, three years after Idol, wrote in Behind The Voice that Dickson wanted to publicly "out" him as part of the show.
"One night, right after I'd finished my performance, the judges were giving their comments, and Dicko said something along the lines of that he saw my target audience as being 'grannies, girls and gays', which I guess was his way of throwing the 'G' word out there (alongside some others).
"There was shocked silence in the studio, but I'd been expecting some theatrics. John Foreman had come to me before the show to warn me that Dicko might say something that night to try to get me off guard, and then coax me into talking about my sexuality ... and Marcia (did I mention she's an angel?) was just so supportive.
"She jumped in and said something along the lines of how gay men have always been the best audience a singer could hope for."
The four months that Callea was in the singing competition were the most intense months of his life.
On camera, he delivered songs such as his cover of the Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion song The Prayer - a song that not only became a cultural moment for the time but still holds the record for the fastest-selling single by an Australian singer when it was released after the show.
Off camera, he was hospitalised with a fever of 40 degrees and suspected meningitis which was eventually diagnosed as exhaustion. In the lead-up to the final, Callea received a death threat - "if Anthony Callea won Australian Idol, then he would be killed" - which saw extra security personnel put on the house that competitors lived in, and last-minute changes made to the live filming at the Sydney Opera House. His fellow contestant and friend Casey Donavan would go on to win that season.
Then there was the fact that Callea, then 21 years old, was dealing with all of this pressure while still not being 100 per cent sure of who he was at the time.
"I look back at my time on Idol especially, and I was going through my own adversities in my own head and trying to find myself as a person, and when I look into my eyes at past performances, I can see exactly what's going on in my mind, I can see the cogs turning," Callea says.
"I can see the fear that was in my eyes. But at the same time, it's interesting, that was my safe space.
"So even though it was scary at times, it was my safe space because music and singing has always been my go-to, even growing up."
When Callea auditioned for the second season of Idol he had only been out in his personal life for a year. In fact, it was on the day of the Melbourne auditions for the first season of Idol that he came out to his parents.
As Callea details in Behind The Voice, that morning he left a six-page coming-out letter to his parents - "I knew I was gay, but I still couldn't say the word out loud" - before heading to the Idol audition.
"I was clearly in a very dark mindset. And I was dealing with my own sexuality, learning about myself as a person. And I had to navigate that as a person," Callea says.
"But then that morning, for some reason, I thought that going to audition for season one of Australian Idol would actually be a great idea. I don't know what came over me. But the only thing that I can put it down to is that it was singing and it was music, and that was always my go-to to make me feel comfortable and happy. So I thought that this was the right decision.
"But after lining up for hours on end, and then getting my number and then once they called out my number I literally just froze."
Callea left the audition, without singing in front of the judges, but still didn't feel like he could face his parents. Instead, he went and stayed in a hotel for a few nights.
It was only when he realised that his parents would be worried about their son, who went into the city and never returned, that he decided to head home.
"Even though it was the scariest time of my life, which I built up in my head, I'm so fortunate because I know that I have beautiful parents who are so supportive and so supportive still to this day,"
"They embraced me with not only love but support and I'll never forget that moment when my dad sat on the edge of my bed and just said to me, there is nothing wrong with you. We love you. You're not sick. And what can Mum and I do to help you? As a child, I can't even put into words how that made me feel.
"But not for one minute did a switch flick and then all of a sudden everything was great and I felt good about myself. It was a long process after that and a process that not only lasted the next six months to a year, but through my time on Idol, and even after Idol, because I was still trying to work out and figure out who I was as a person."
It was March 2007 when Callea came out publicly. But it wasn't because he felt ready - although the singer writes that he was getting to that stage.
He did it because a traffic reporter on a Sydney radio station said, live on air, that he had seen Callea with his then-boyfriend, Paul Riggio, having dinner the night before. The radio presenter - who is unnamed in the book but has previously been named as Vic Larusso at Triple M - told listeners he had seen his friend, Riggio, out for dinner where he met his boyfriend, Callea, who was up-himself, rude and an arsehole.
The singer writes that he has no strong memory of that night - he was just having dinner with friends. And sometimes, people find it easy to judge others.
"The one thing that I learnt about myself, writing this book, is that sometimes in life, we question why is this happening. Why is this happening, whether it's good or bad," Callea says.
"And these things have got me to the place where I am now in my life, and I can speak about my experiences."
