The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'It was scary': Anthony Callea on coming out, his time on Australian Idol and his new memoir, Behind the Voice

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Callea's new memoir details his career from his days on Australian Idol. Picture by John Tsiavis
Anthony Callea's new memoir details his career from his days on Australian Idol. Picture by John Tsiavis

You'd be forgiven for thinking it was 2004, with singer Anthony Callea and former Australian Idol judge Ian "Dicko" Dickson back in the headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.