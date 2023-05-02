The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 3, 1977

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
May 3 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 3, 1977.
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 3, 1977.

On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on a labour of much interest for the Canberra Airport fire fighters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.