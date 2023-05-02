Times Past: May 3, 1977

On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on a labour of much interest for the Canberra Airport fire fighters.
An 1824 fire cart was to be restored by the Canberra Airport Fire Service, authentic to the last detail, except for the beer bags.
The black leather beer bags were used to entice volunteers on the grounds that if they fought a fire they got free beer.
The bags disappeared much earlier and replicas were to have been made. The fire cart was believed to be Australia's oldest.
It was bought at an auction in Tasmania for $4500 about two years prior by the national collections section of the Department of Administrative Services.
The head of the section, Peter Ryan, said that the 22 airport fire officers were approached when the department could not raise money to restore the cart.
"They jumped at the chance," he said. Some of the officers who loaded the cart onto a truck to take it from the National Archives building in Fyshwick to the airport, said they were very enthusiastic about the project.
They estimated it would take about 12 months, working on it during their spare time.
The cart was built by Merryweather Engineers, of London, which [still] manufacture fire engines. The cart was mainly run privately around Strahan, Tasmania, until about 40 years ago, in the late 1930s.
The rudimentary cart is pictured on the front page with two of the airport fire servicemen inspecting the ancient cart.
