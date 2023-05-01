This time the Canberra Raiders have come out on the right side of a wrong call.
NRL head of football Graham Annesley confirmed on Monday a missed Hudson Young knock-on denied the Redcliffe Dolphins the chance to win in golden point at Wagga Wagga.
He said it was disappointing when decisions brought into question a game's result, while also admitting the Raiders still could've gone on to win the game.
The incident happened a few plays before Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty kicked the winning field goal in the fourth minute of extra-time.
Young fumbled a Jack Wighton pass into Ray Stone, as the Dolphins forward made the tackle.
All the officials missed it and they waved "six again" when Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker recovered the ball.
Annesley said referee Peter Gough's view was obscured, with the touch judge incorrectly believing it was a Stone knock-on.
"I wish we could change the outcome of that decision - because who knows what would've happened after that," Annesley said.
"Either team could've won the game - the Raiders may well have still gone on and won the game.
"But I wish we could change the outcome of that decision so the outcome is determined entirely by the players.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"It's disappointing for us when there is a decision made by an official that brings into question the outcome of the game."
Stone went off for a head injury assessment a couple of plays after the wrong call, with the game stopped to allow him to do so safely.
Annesley was asked why the bunker didn't go back and check the call during the break in play.
He said the rules didn't allow that for obvious reasons.
"Under existing policy the only time we can go back and have the bunker intervene in play is for an act of foul play that's a reportable offence," Annesley said.
"There was another couple of tackles after this incident before the stoppage for the HIA.
"Incidents can't be reviewed in injury stoppages anyway ... we don't want players feigning injury in order to get a review of an incident."
NRL ROUND 10
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park, 6pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.