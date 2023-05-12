The Canberra Times
Alexander Maconochie Centre inmate allegedly stole from external account of fellow inmate

By Peter Brewer
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
A prisoner allegedly used the Canberra jail's own system to defraud a former victim of more than $7000. Picture by Jay Cronan
Changes to the ACT jail's "flawed" banking system recommended more than six years ago created a loophole which was exploited by a serving prisoner to slowly bleed a victim's external account.

