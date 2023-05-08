A little closer to home, Frenchman Jean Dulon brought a Renault Twingo to Australia in 1993 to not only travel the country but to do so with traditional Indigenous artwork painted on the car's sides thanks to John Moriarty, the founder of Balanrinji Arts. It clocked up 25,000 kilometres, driving through the outback, before returning to France, where it became a celebrity after Dulon drove it around Paris and Nice. It even reportedly inspired an ad campaign where the tagline was "The Twingo is like a boomerang. No matter how far you send it, it keeps coming back."