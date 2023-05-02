The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

The Canberra regions where house prices fell the most

By Jessica Taulaga, Ray Sparvell
Updated May 2 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Inner Norths median house price took the deepest plunge in price, new data shows. Photo: Ashley St George
The Inner Norths median house price took the deepest plunge in price, new data shows. Photo: Ashley St George

There have been more price falls than increases across Canberra regions with one region, in particular, taking the biggest hit, new data has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.