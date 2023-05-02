The Canberra regions where house prices fell the most

There have been more price falls than increases across Canberra regions with one region, in particular, taking the biggest hit, new data has revealed.
According to the Domain House Price Report for the March quarter, the Inner North's median house price took the deepest plunge, falling to $1.25 million, down 13.8 per cent year-on-year.
This was followed by the median house price in Woden Valley, which was $1.26 million, down 11.7 per cent year-on-year.
"In the Inner North, I suspect there have been fewer the high-end sales," said Mark Larmer of Independent Our Team.
"In a booming market, people were offloading those big properties because it had built up a lot of equity and as the market turns, those owners want to hold onto their homes and are happy to ride it out and stick with it."
Larmer added that the volume of houses selling should also be considered when looking at the data.
"If you look at the volumes of transactions occurring throughout the various price points, you'll see a different story to what is a decline in the market," he said.
"It's not that the market is declining by 13 per cent, it's that there are fewer properties at the higher end coming to market. This time last year, how many high-end properties were selling in a quarter compared to now?
"The median price will be skewed depending on how many multimillion dollar homes are selling at the time."
While it was a sombre outlook over the year for some regions, others saw prices rise with the median house price in Molonglo Valley leading the charge. The region recorded a median house price of $1.3 million, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year - the strongest growth across all Canberra regions for both houses and units.
Sean Rogers of Blackshaw Weston Creek and Molonglo said he was not surprised by the strength of the Molonglo Valley price growth.
"It's a great location and buyers are really focused on established homes, which puts upward pressure on prices," he said.
The median unit price in Gungahlin followed that of Molonglo Valley at $553,000, up 3.4 per cent year-on-year.
Domain chief of research and economics Dr Nicola Powell said the differences in performance in each of Canberra's regions over the past 12 months could also be attributed, in part, to shifting buyer behaviours.
"There's certainly been a movement toward buying turnkey homes," she said.
"Buyers are being cautious about building homes or undertaking renovations given levels of uncertainty around costs, supply, labour availability and scheduling."
