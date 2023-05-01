Cities are noisy and gritty - get used to it

The great thing about cities is that they buzz. They have bars and concert halls, sports arenas and crowds.
That's why we like Canberra. It's a city with all the attractions of city life. It is a concentration of people who interact, sometimes quietly and sometimes noisily. Cities have energy - and energy can be loud.
No doubt, country Australia has its charms and those who like quiet tend to like life in quiet places. Long may they enjoy it.
Suburbs, too, have their sedate attractions. They are peaceful and unruffling - unenergetic even in their social life. There is a lot to be said for them.
But Braddon is not a gentle suburb. It is a thriving inner-city area. It has life in its bars and music venues. They are one of the reasons people choose to live there cheek-by-jowl in apartments.
So it's disappointing that Braddon is the centre of complaint in Canberra.
It is responsible for the highest number of ACT noise complaints, with more than 160 made to Access Canberra in a single year.
The suburb's transformation from car yards to bars seems to have hit a nerve, with 113 of the complaints made about music.
There are no doubt people who lived there before the entertainment industry moved in and we have sympathy with them.
And we should say that noise cannot be limitless. There are rules and they must be obeyed. If someone in an apartment block is completely oblivious to the neighbours, there needs to be redress.
But we must remember too that the music venues are one of the main reasons people have moved there. Newcomers like the hip and happening atmosphere of the place. The street life is the great attraction.
As one resident told The Canberra Times: "Anybody that's coming to live here right now should absolutely be expecting it."
One of the biggest sources of complaints about noise across the ACT was the Groovin' the Moo music festival. Access Canberra received 26 complaints about it.
There is no suggestion that the operators of the outdoor concert at Exhibition Park exceeded the 20 decibel ceiling or that they kept going after the regulation 11pm.
They were also required to hire an independent acoustic consultant to monitor noise from the concert to demonstrate compliance.
The suspicion, then, is that some people simply objected to the festival which emitted noise. Well, festivals do emit noise - and festivals are a great attraction for a city. One person's noise is another person's music.
People live in cities for all the abundant attractions of city life. But city life does demand tolerance. We need to put up with things - whether it be the roar of Summernats or music from the Groovin the Moo festival.
We need to show tolerance for selfish reasons as well as just in order to be nice to others.
Festivals choose Canberra as a venue because organisers feel there is a welcoming attitude, not just from Canberra's own festival-goers but from the authorities. If organisers chose other places, those other places would get the festival-goers and their dollars.
This doesn't mean that festivals have carte blanche. We don't want big events here because the ACT government is a soft touch - but we do want events here.
If regulations are broken, they need to be enforced and transgressors punished, but if not, tolerance is needed.
Some city people need to repress their inner grumpiness. There is a whole new world of music out there: let it be.
Enjoy the vibrancy.
