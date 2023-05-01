The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Cities are noisy and gritty - get used to it

By The Canberra Times
May 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Music festivals, such as Groovin the Moo, bring tourists and their dollars to our city. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong
Music festivals, such as Groovin the Moo, bring tourists and their dollars to our city. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong

The great thing about cities is that they buzz. They have bars and concert halls, sports arenas and crowds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.