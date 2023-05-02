Making a case for more A.I. use at work

If the 2023 business zeitgeist could be neatly distilled into two words, they would be artificial intelligence.
People can't get enough of generative AI tools such as GenAI, or Open AI's tool ChatGPT, which is reportedly the fastest growing application in history.
For the uninitiated, these tools draw upon troves of data to answer people's questions, whether it's "which football team plays at San Siro" or "can you please write my wedding vows". Answers are presented conversationally and in near-real time.
In the business world, big names such as Snapchat have been adopting the tools to provide more tailored and immersive customer experiences.
But despite the drastically rising sentiment, Australia has been slow on the AI uptake. A recent global survey found Australia and New Zealand's IT decision-makers are the lowest adopters of AI and machine learning in the world.
This supports findings from the Productivity Commission's five-year report, that less than 2 per cent of Australian businesses are engaging with new technologies such as AI.
As the battle against skills shortages and high turnover rates rages on, businesses can't ignore or cower in the face of AI. These tools aren't going anywhere, and instead need to be integrated across departments for Australian businesses to reap time and productivity gains, and ultimately stay competitive.
If you were to ask employees about their biggest challenges on the job, they'd likely say a lack of time and resources, which includes countless hours of admin and the burden of jumping through hoops and between dozens of applications which ultimately leaves customers and clients frustrated.
Generative AI can provide detailed answers to queries, helping customer-facing employees handle larger volumes and freeing up time for them to focus on interactions. Other routine tasks such as transcribing calls and scheduling appointments can also be delegated to AI.
To kick interactions up a notch, teams can also identify subtle patterns within human interactions and draw upon customers' demographic information, credit card usage and travel habits to intelligently match them with the employees best suited to resolve their enquiry. This prevents multiple transfers, saves time and prevents customer frustration.
AI-enabled tools can also be trained in multiple languages, meaning customers from a wide variety of backgrounds or who speak in different dialects can have their questions answered.
In a different context, natural language processing capabilities also provide better care during emergency situations. Imagine a caller is reporting a fire in a building. They may be panicked and speaking quickly, making it difficult for a representative to understand the location and severity of the fire.
However, an AI-enabled tool can draw upon data to analyse the caller's language and fill these gaps. For instance, if "smoke" and "third floor" are mentioned, representatives can zero in on the location and deploy the appropriate resources.
Beyond providing better service to the public, AI-enabled tools have a significant part to play in attracting and training staff. AI can analyse an agent's performance in real-time and provide personalised programs and coaching based on their strengths and weaknesses.
Furthermore, a recent study found 23 per cent of Generation Z and 19 per cent of Generation Y are using AI to complete tasks, compared with just 8 per cent of baby boomers. Younger and future generations dominating Australia's workforce expect to have the best tech at their disposal, and won't have a problem finding a new job if their employers aren't interested in supplying them.
While the benefits are boundless, it's important to be aware of AI's limitations. In a training context, for instance, generative AI tools can't understand context or respond to the emotional state of employees. Additionally, the tools are based on data and text, not real-world experience. It's therefore critical these tools complement rather than replace the human element.
AI-enabled tools are becoming increasingly vital to the success of customer service operations. Whether it's streamlining tasks, providing personalised training, or delivering more inclusive and diverse customer service, the benefits are clear.
As the market continues to evolve, businesses that fail to capitalise on these benefits risk reputational damage and losing employees to brands that will fulfil these expectations. So, it's time to embrace the future with open arms and harness the power of AI to stay competitive in a rapidly changing landscape.
