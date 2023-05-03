The Canberra Times
Village Building Company says Rutledge Street development will incorporate Crawford Street's heritage frontage

Updated May 3 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:00pm
An "eat street" is proposed within the proposal. Picture supplied
Details of a planned 5000 square metre development have been revealed, showing two residential buildings, commercial opportunities, restaurants and cafes, and a "heritage corner".

