Details of a planned 5000 square metre development have been revealed, showing two residential buildings, commercial opportunities, restaurants and cafes, and a "heritage corner".
The Village Building Company has submitted a development application for a site along Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan, saying it has a particular focus on upholding its heritage and slotting in with its surroundings.
The site is a combination of 10-12 Rutledge Street, 257 Crawford Street and 6 Rutledge Street, and will incorporate the old fire station and Dutton's Cottage in its outward facing facade. The proposal says it would maintain the "heritage corner", which currently sits on Crawford Street.
"The community 'heritage corner' as part of this frontage will create a focus on Queanbeyan's heritage through raised community gardens and the reuse of materials from the demolition of the non-heritage buildings," the company's general manager for the ACT region, Jamie Cregan, said in a statement.
"There will be a reinterpretation of the well into a drinking fountain for community use and a lemon grove referencing the former lemonade factory.
"The community 'heritage corner' and the ground floor of the proposed buildings through the brick and material selection in the ground floor colonnades will compliment the existing heritage buildings."
There were no specific design requirements for the site when the company acquired it from the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council in 2021, but Mr Cregan said proposal was consistent with objectives of Queanbeyan's master plan.
The 2019 master plan details one of Queanbeyan's main goals "is to increase workers and residents in the CBD" to encourage retail activity and lifestyle opportunities.
The two residential buildings making up most of the development have ground floor commercial opportunities, and will provide 95 more car parking spaces than required by legislation.
"This will ensure that this new project will substantially increase residential accommodation, necessary for the revitalisation of the Queanbeyan CBD, without placing a burden on existing parking," Mr Cregan said.
The ground floor commercial plans also focus on pedestrian access, with a central pedestrian laneway designed as an "eat street".
Cafes, restaurants and other food establishments will be littered throughout.
The development will also provide a variety of housing options for the community, with one-to-four bedroom apartments throughout the residential portions.
The site is also close to local amenities, including Queanbeyan River, golf course, lawn bowling greens, tennis courts, hospital, train station and bus interchange.
"Village is confident that the development will be a catalyst for the regeneration of the Queanbeyan CBD and attract residents and visitors from both the local area and the ACT," Mr Cregan said.
The Village Building Company's development proposal comes after the success of another at Fetherston Weston, a development which was long-time coming for locals.
No purchase price was ever disclosed for the site, but buyer feedback at the time of purchase suggested around $5 million.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
