Discourage vaping - but intelligently

The federal government is clearly deadly serious in what has been dubbed its "war on vaping".
"Vaping has become the number one behavioural issue in high schools. And it's becoming widespread in primary schools," Health Minister Mark Butler said. "One in six teenagers aged 14 to 17 has vaped. One in four people aged 18 to 24 has vaped," he said.
Moreover, the government is prepared to put money where its mouth is (and that is the true test of intent). In the forthcoming budget, $234 million is predicted to be allocated for measures to address smoking and vaping.
There are some scientific matters which need addressing. Firstly, is vaping harmful, and, secondly, is vaping a route away from smoking tobacco or a gateway to it - does it help people quit smoking or does it introduce them to it?
On the first, the scientific consensus is unambiguous. Many e-cigarettes contain nicotine and nicotine is a highly addictive, harmful substance.
There is no scientific doubt that nicotine induces a craving for more. It raises blood pressure and spikes the taker's adrenaline, which increases the person's heart rate and the likelihood of a heart attack. Of that, there is no doubt.
In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 2807 cases of lung injury associated with vaping and 68 deaths attributed to it.
But proponents of vaping say that not all the products contain nicotine.
This may be true, though, there is strong evidence of false labelling where nicotine is not listed even though the substance is present. This is particularly true because a large proportion of vaping products seem to be bought through unregulated black markets.
All the same, other ingredients in apparently non-nicotine vapes may be harmful.
Research is incomplete but the National Health and Medical Research Council said that the composition of the liquids which are heated to make the breathable vapour "varies and they have been reported to contain flavourings and harmful substances such as heavy metals, volatile organic compounds and cancer-causing chemicals".
Nobody thinks vaping is good for you.
There is disagreement about whether it helps cigarette smokers get off cigarettes. In Britain, the belief is that they do. The Australian health authorities, on the other hand, are not quite so certain.
As the NHMRC here puts it, "short-term e-cigarette use may benefit current smokers if they are able to quit smoking and have been previously unsuccessful with other smoking cessation aids".
But the counter is that e-cigarettes may be a route for non-smokers to become full smokers. They may help some to quit smoking but prompt others to take it up.
The upshot is that regulating vaping is complicated.
Australia led the way with controlling the smoking of cigarettes. It did so by restricting sales, limiting the places where smoking was acceptable or even allowed, putting up prices, and introducing plain packaging, often with horrific pictures of the harm smoking does.
A similar approach may help with vaping.
Vaping is increasing among the young. It would be good to nip the habit in the bud. Outright bans won't work so more subtle approaches are needed.
Studies on drug education indicate that children make healthier decisions when they get accurate, non-sensational information. Sensationalised information can do the opposite and actually increase interest in drugs.
So better education for children, parents and teachers is certainly needed.
