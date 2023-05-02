The Canberra Times
Former Edge real estate agent Ivan Tasic publicly reprimanded by ACAT for trust fund breach

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:10pm
Ivan Tasic cannot apply for a real estate agent license for two years. Picture social media
A Canberra realtor has left the profession and been banned from obtaining a licence for two years after withdrawing client trust funds to bankroll his "severe" gambling problem.

Tim Piccione

