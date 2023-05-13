The Canberra Times
Duffy family's night of terror during an Easter home invasion

By Peter Brewer
May 14 2023 - 5:30am
Three armed intruders in black balaclavas allegedly entered a family home in Duffy over Easter. Picture Shutterstock

A WhatsApp group in Duffy is sharing information about suspicious people and activities in their neighbourhood after a family in Jemalong Street experienced a traumatic home invasion last month where a gun was pointed at a teenager's head.

