The federal government will lift the tax on tobacco products by 5 per cent each year for the next three years, Health Minister Mark Butler announced on Tuesday.
The increase, to be in place from September 1, will generate $3.3 billion in revenue over the next four years, including $290 million in GST payments to the states and territories, Mr Butler told the National Press Club.
"We know that a higher-priced cigarette is a more unattractive cigarette," he said.
"We will also align the tax treatment of tobacco products so that products like roll-your-own tobacco and manufactured sticks are taxed equally."
The government will also invest more than $260 million in a new national lung cancer screening program, which the Health Minister said would prevent more than 4000 deaths from lung cancer.
More than $240 million of budget funding will go towards First Nations people affected by lung cancer, "with funding to ensure mainstream cancer services are culturally safe and accessible to First Nations people", Mr Butler said.
"As well as funding to build the capacity and the capability of the Aboriginal community controlled health services sector to support cancer on the ground."
The minister also said it would take time to lift Medicare out of its current "weakened state", as he unveiled the Albanese government's three reform priorities for the universal healthcare scheme.
The budget will see investment in digital health, multidisciplinary healthcare and workforce capabilities, as the health minister spoke of plunging rates of bulk billing around the country.
Changes to tobacco taxes followed the federal government's announcement on Monday that it would tighten controls on non-prescription vapes in a bid to crack down on a flourishing black market, often targeted at children and teenagers.
It has pledged to stop the importation of non-prescription e-cigarettes, restrict flavours, colours and ingredients and require pharmaceutical-like packaging.
The concentration and volume of nicotine used in vapes will be reduced, while they will no longer be sold in retail stores and single-use vapes will be banned entirely.
The new controls come alongside a $234 million package to be included in the federal budget next week, aimed at reducing the harms of vaping and smoking on the population.
The package will include a $63 million public health information campaign to discourage vaping.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
