He might not be going for the win, but Jay Vine is targeting the general classification in his Giro d'Italia debut.
The Canberra cyclist's got mountains to climb to get there. Literally. And it's more climbing than he's ever had to do before.
The Giro, which starts Saturday, will be Vine's third grand tour - having ridden the past two Vuelta a Espanas.
His UAE Team Emirates will be riding to get Joao Almeida the win, but Vine will be looking to finish as high as he can in the bid for the pink jersey as well.
The 27-year-old's had a disrupted season, with a knee injury sidelining him since his impressive start to 2023.
He won the Australian individual time trial championship and the Tour Down Under in a big January.
Vine also won two stages at last year's Vuelta and while he'll hopefully get the chance to look for stage wins at the Giro, he said the race was a different beast.
Stage 19 of this year's Giro has 5400 metres of climbing, with three category one climbs part of that.
Those big, back-to-back efforts will be new to Vine - not to mention the possibility of snow at altitude in Italy in May.
It's a big step up for the Canberran who only turned pro in 2021.
"The big goal [this year] is the Giro ... and it'll be the first time at that race," Vine told The Canberra Times.
"A bit more tricky conditions with possible snow.
"Plus big, big mountain days, which I've never done before - so like 5000 metres [of climbing] going over a mountain pass, going over another mountain pass and finishing on a mountain pass.
"I've never done that at the two Vueltas I've done. Sometimes nearly 5000m of climbing, seven middle mountains, but not like big famous climbs like they do in the Giro - especially this year.
"That will be a big test for me and doing it on UAE, who are planning on winning the race with Joao Almeida.
"It's a big step up for what I was doing at [previous team] Alpecin - [where I was] just worrying about myself and possibly doing a lead-out for a sprint every couple of days."
Vine's fellow Canberran Michael Matthews will be riding the Giro for just the fourth time of his career - a race he's yet to finish.
But he's won two stages there - and two team time trials as well - back in 2014-15, while also wearing the pink jersey as the overall leader both years as well.
Like Vine, Matthews has had an interrupted year as well - due to COVID-19 and a crash.
The 32-year-old will have his eye on adding another stage win to his impressive resume.
"I am eager to get back to racing," Matthews said.
"I have had a bit of a rollercoaster of a season so far after a crash at the Tour of Flanders and having to recover from that and also being forced to stop for a while due to COVID.
"Now I am feeling good and everything is back on track.
"This year's course is very demanding, but there will be some good opportunities for me for stage victories and we have a well-balanced and experienced team.
"It is really motivating to have a slightly different calendar this year and to return to this great grand tour."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
