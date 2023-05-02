Psychologists in the ACT have some of the longest waitlists in the country, an Australian National University study has found.
One in five Canberra-based psychologists were not accepting new clients, with two-thirds having a waiting list of more than four months long in late 2022.
Of the 469 survey responders, 32 were from the ACT. They included professionals from the private, public and not-for-profit sectors.
Data showed that psychologists were leaving the government sector - such as in hospitals, policy or community mental health - to work privately, lead author Dr Emily MacLeod said.
"More support is needed to attract and keep psychologists in the public sector," she said.
"Psychologists were saying that they were leaving their current roles was due to work pressure and undesirable work culture.
"Their workloads have increased and that the complexity of the work that they are doing has increased."
Early or mid-career psychologists were the most likely to change roles or sectors, the study found.
A third of psychologists in Australia suffered from anxiety or depression, and two-thirds didn't think they could address clients' mental health concerns in the future.
While the public may assume psychologists are immune to mental health disorders, there are numerous factors increasing their risk of psychological distress, Dr MacLeod said.
"In the context of disasters or pandemics, psychologists can experience secondary traumatic stress and vicarious trauma from managing the increase in distress from the people that they're working with," she said.
"Psychologists may [also] experience systemic pressure.
"They may also be put off from seeking help for managing their own mental health concern, because they're prioritising other people, or because they're not necessarily supported [at work]."
More patients were dealing with climate distress, anxiety and stress, the report found.
"Over half of psychologists expected that one of the top challenges that was going to impact their work over the next five to 10 years would be climate despair," Dr MacLeod said.
"[But] two thirds of psychologists didn't actually feel well prepared to manage this and to support this.
"So it would be really great to see some more funding and training in [that] space."
Climate change, bushfires and natural disasters were impacting the professionals in their personal lives as well, with half of those in the ACT directly affected by a weather disaster from late 2019.
All members of the community struggle to access mental health support following disasters, a report by the Climate Council and Beyond Blue said in January.
Australians are able to access 10 subsidised sessions a year from a private psychologist with a mental health plan.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Morrison government extended this to 20 from October 2020.
The program was not extended from December 2022.
Forty per cent of the psychologists surveyed said this extension increased client load.
However, they also endorsed these extensions - and making it easier for patients to access Medicare rebates - as the best ways to ease workforce pressures.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
