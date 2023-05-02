Monarchists can hop on their bike. Their time is over

One way to produce hydrogen is by the electrolysis of water process i.e. water is broken down by an electric current to separate the hydrogen from oxygen. If this is the main process Andrew Forrest proposes be used to produce enough hydrogen to power the millions of cars, trucks and motor bikes around the country, then where is the massive amount of water to come from? Surely not from our underground aquifers, so essential for agriculture, and hopefully not from inland rivers and lakes. Apparently salt water can't be used so do expensive desalination plants have to be built to tap into the oceans?