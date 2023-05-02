Monarchists can hop on their bike. Their time is over

I am one of millions of Australians underwhelmed by the prospect of this weekend's coronation of King Charles III and view it with the enthusiasm of a minor medical procedure. I'm quite prepared to believe that Charles is a great guy with Australia's best interests at heart but I don't really care. It's absurd that in 2023 he will be our head of state.
The most common argument amongst monarchists is to suggest if it ain't broke don't fix it. It's possibly the dumbest argument on the planet. I always feel like telling them to hop on their penny farthing bicycles and sod off. We've changed since the 1950s. The Commonwealth is a fantasy. It means nothing. We are now amongst the most multicultural nations in the world.
What does the monarchy mean to the millions of Australians who have come from countries all over the world, not the UK? The forelock tuggers will be out in force over the suggestion we become a republic. In 1999 John Howard did his best to sabotage the referendum for a republic.
The republican movement cut their own throats via a petty argument over the model. They were their own worst enemies. The 50th anniversary of the dismissal of Gough Whitlam as PM would be a perfect date for the next referendum. A grubby grab for power brought us close to disaster and can never happen again. Whitlam's legacy has outlived those who deposed him. We need an Australian head of state ASAP.
I am so shocked by Chief Justice McCallum's decision to sentence convicted rapist Thomas Earle to community service, instead of jail, because he had good character references and was from a "good family".
How does the judge determine what is a good family? Does McCallum think that people from "good families" don't do bad things? I assume that Thomas Earle was a part of this same "good family" when he raped his sleeping friend, so why does McCallum now think the same family will prevent this happening again?
Lastly, if McCallum wasn't from a "good family" then would the sentence be different? If so, this is discriminatory sentencing.
My daughter was raped in very similar circumstances. She was at a party in her first year of studying law/politics, intoxicated and was put to bed. She woke up to a boy she knew (also a law student) raping her. The boy that raped my daughter is also from a "good family" but he is also an entitled, opportunistic rapist who destroyed a part of my daughter, and part of our family, with no remorse.
This is unjust, it is discriminatory and Chief Justice McCallum must provide some further insight as to how she made this decision.
Andrew Barr is right: urban intensification does have some things going for it such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions and retention of arable land ("Barr's infill plan revealed", April 30). Nevertheless, intensification through infill does come at a price, namely neighbourhood opposition, as with the case of the operators of the holiday park in O'Connor. It's not always selfish NIMBY-ism - sometimes people opposing infill are perfectly justified in objecting, for instance, by not wanting to destroy the general amenity of the suburb.
The only solution is to slow and then end population growth. Of course, the ACT government doesn't have its hands on the policy levers that affect population growth, nevertheless, it can influence its federal colleagues.
Thanks to Evelyn Goh ("'Strategic equilibrium' sits in our region", April 29) for clearly explaining the "three strategic truths" that south-east Asian countries understand and Australia could learn from: USA power is waning, China is resurgent as an Asian power and the centre of global economic power is shifting eastwards.
The overall direction is inevitably towards a multi-polar order in Asia with China playing a key role. The Australian government should acknowledge that the USA cannot sustain its former unipolar leadership role in the region. Foreign Minister Penny Wong's talk of a "strategic equilibrium" is not possible if Australia continues with the AUKUS agreement which seeks to maintain USA hegemony in the Indo-Pacific.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics some 65 per cent of us have been exposed to a scam offer and the number is growing. Reading this it occurred to me that money fraudsters are not unlike most of those opposed to the Voice referendum. Both use believable, but ultimately false story lines, to con even well educated individuals who should know better, into doing something they wouldn't do if only they thought it through and thoroughly checked the facts.
Fortunately the number of Australians actually engaging with and falling for scammers is dropping. Despite the increasing noise from the scammers spreading disinformation encouraging a "no" vote, there's enough time between now and the likely date for the referendum in October for Australians to think it through and avoid being conned.
I've been around for a while and the issue of predatory lending by banks and other less regulated organisations is a perennial one.
Some people wanting to borrow complain that they can't get a loan "like everyone else". Sympathetic but misguided pressure groups and politicians push for less stringent lending rules. Lenders cash in on the slacker rules and many unsound new loans are made. The environment changes and suddenly borrowers complain they can't afford the repayments.
The lessons are clear. First, banks and other lenders are in the business of selling money. They sell it for the highest price they can and the terms most favourable to themselves.
Second, borrowers should take responsibility for their own actions. If they don't have sufficient financial knowledge, they should seek independent advice before they expose themselves to such a commitment.
In the article "Australia at risk of losing billions in energy race" (April 29) billionaire businessman Andrew Forrest advised that "the world must move on to green hydrogen as quickly as possible ...". Green because the electricity to produce hydrogen should come from renewables not fossil fuels.
One way to produce hydrogen is by the electrolysis of water process i.e. water is broken down by an electric current to separate the hydrogen from oxygen. If this is the main process Andrew Forrest proposes be used to produce enough hydrogen to power the millions of cars, trucks and motor bikes around the country, then where is the massive amount of water to come from? Surely not from our underground aquifers, so essential for agriculture, and hopefully not from inland rivers and lakes. Apparently salt water can't be used so do expensive desalination plants have to be built to tap into the oceans?
I wrote to Andrew Forrest about this many months ago but have never had a reply. Hopefully ministers Plibersek (Environment) and King (Water Resources) are across this issue and are assured that hydrogen production will not have a massive detrimental effect on water resources.
Although I was taking aim at Zoya Patel's (Sunday, April 23) stand on identity politics, which I consider to be distinctly anti-female, I have been met with an allegation of being unkind. In what way is it unkind to say that a biological woman does not need to diminish her identity or step aside for a biological male, even if he wears a dress?
A person can wear what he or she wishes but they cannot change biological reality. Is it any different when a blue-eyed person wears brown contacts? The eyes are blue and will always be blue. How is it unkind to state that fact? Genetics knows nothing of unkindness. Patel is welcome to live in her identity politics world, I will stick with facts.
Readers will have noticed debate between Jenny Hobson (Letters, April 25) and Darryl Johnston (Letters, April 29) about sources of particulate pollution in the ACT. The reality is very few facts about distribution and sources of foreign particulates are known because, in the time-honoured tradition of the ACT government authorities of denying a problem exists because there is no data. The government has not established a comprehensive and reliable monitoring system. The most egregious example is the 2019-20 bushfire smoke that lingered for weeks, while the official monitoring provided "all clear" reports.
Why is it important to monitor air quality (particularly PM 2.5 emissions) in residential areas? Mainly because the tiny particles that are 2.5 micrometres in diameter or smaller can be particularly harmful to human health as they penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream.
The time for implementing PM2.5 monitoring was yesterday. I hope to see a strategy implemented today.
Saying "yes" in the referendum for the Voice will not result in any disadvantage to the vast majority of Australians and will acknowledge at long last the people who were on this land long before the vast majority of us. The schism in who we are as Australians can begin to be healed as we become one nation of Australians when we give a majority vote "yes" in the referendum.
It is shame that Jenny Hobson's letter of May 2 focuses mainly on the dubious honour of whether vehicles or woodsmoke are first or second in the air pollution stakes. This approach misses the point that woodsmoke in urban areas is totally unnecessary and provides no benefit to the population that can't be gained in another way. Air pollution from vehicles obviously needs to be addressed as part of providing clean air in our cities.
Rod Matthews (Letters, May 2) thinks that Australia and the West should cease providing military support to Ukraine because "it's in our overall interests and avoids an escalation" of hostilities. In other words, Mr Matthews would hand Ukraine to Vladimir Putin on a silver platter and abandon Ukrainians to the Russian mass murderer while likely saving Putin's life.
President Joe Biden at the White House Correspondents' Associations' dinner, said: "Journalism is not a crime. Evan and Austin should be released immediately, along with every other American detained abroad. I promise you, I am working like hell to get them home."
What is Mr Albanese doing about having Julian Assange released from President Biden's clutches?
So Tony Abbott thinks Australia should not have a referendum on the Voice as it would divide the country. On that logic, we shouldn't have elections either as division is central.
Did the AFL job selection process involve a global search or a global advertisement before grabbing the guy in a nearby office?
Re Kyle Sandilands' wedding, it seems that Anthony Albanese needs to learn to distinguish between the role of "Albie the bloke from Camperdown and Sydney social butterfly" and the role of Prime Minister of Australia. Surely it would not be appropriate for the latter to attend a wedding which involved such company.
Of course I am going to watch it. No one does ceremony and pageantry like the British. A man in a gold coach is not be missed. But for any man, by virtue of his parentage only, to be crowned a king, referred to as "His Majesty" or "Your Royal Highness' and for those others to be asked to pledge life long allegiance to him is anachronistic and completely defies logic and reason.
It belongs in the dark ages. Surely it is time to move beyond this absurdity.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published). Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.