Monarchists can hop on their bike. Their time is over

By Letters to the Editor
May 3 2023 - 5:30am
Then Prince Charles on a previous visit to Tasmania. Picture by Phillip Biggs
I am one of millions of Australians underwhelmed by the prospect of this weekend's coronation of King Charles III and view it with the enthusiasm of a minor medical procedure. I'm quite prepared to believe that Charles is a great guy with Australia's best interests at heart but I don't really care. It's absurd that in 2023 he will be our head of state.

