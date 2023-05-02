A man lost consciousness and a woman recieved several blows to her face and head in two unrelated late-night brawls in Canberra's nightclub precinct on the weekend, police say.
Police said the first incident happened shortly after 2am on Friday, April 28, when an altercation between six men in a London Circuit kebab shop escalated into a physical exchange on East Row.
One person lost consciousness and required urgent treatment by ACT Ambulance Service paramedics before going to hospital.
A 21-year-old Macgregor man was found nearby shortly after, and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates court on Thursday, May 11.
Another incident occurred at about 3.13am on Saturday, April 29, when two women were removed from a licenced premises on Bunda Street.
One of the pair received several blows to her face, body and head despite members of the public attempting to separate the women.
A 22-year-old Curtin woman was arrested at the scene, and a second 24-year-old Gilmore woman was arrested on Sunday, April 30.
Both women are scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, May 15, charged with affray.
Police say they have CCTV footage related to the incidents, but are also seeking witnesses. They ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or via the website, quoting 7415970 for Friday's incident, or 7416974 for Saturday's.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
