Multiple people arrested following separate brawls in Civic last week

Sara Garrity
Sara Garrity
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:15pm
A man lost consciousness and a woman recieved several blows to her face and head in two unrelated late-night brawls in Canberra's nightclub precinct on the weekend, police say.

