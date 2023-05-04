One More Time. Rated M, 85 minutes. 3 stars
This Swedish film on Netflix is a variation on Groundhog Day, a fact that is acknowledged during the story.
The story starts on the 40th birthday of Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt), but it's not something for her to celebrate.
Amelia is frustrated with her life. She still lives in her small town, works in a clothing store and is single with no friends. After she displays a bad attitude to a customer, her boss begins to tell her she will be replaced but instead Amelia impulsively quits and walks out.
She goes to a pub to have a drink and in comes Fiona (Tove Edfeldt) to pick up a load of pizzas for her own birthday party. She and Amelia were very close childhood friends, celebrating their birthdays together, but grew apart when Amelia started hanging out with the popular crowd.
Things change, though.
Now Amelia is the lonely one and Fiona is a successful musician with lots of fans and friends.
When they were 13, the girls buried a time capsule together, to be opened when they were 18. Amelia, perhaps feeling bittersweet nostalgia, digs it up and inside finds the wish she had written on a piece of paper: to be a cool person. Well, you know what they say about being careful what you wish for.
Now, Amelia has another wish: to be 18 again, when she was happy and popular and had a boyfriend.
Before she can read Fiona's wish, Amelia, who's wandered absently onto the road, is hit by a car.
She wakes up to find her wish has been granted. It's 2002 and she's in her childhood bed with her parents singing her a song for her 18th birthday.
After some initial confusion, Amelia goes to school with her best friend Moa (Elinor Silfversparre). She delivers a report on Hinduism with Moa, goes to a talent show, and has her birthday party with lots of people, drinking, and music.
But then she wakes up, and once again her parents come in singing for her 18th birthday. Nobody remembers what happened yesterday but her. And then it happens again. And again.
How can she break the time loop and return to the present?
We're not supposed to wonder why she would want to come back - she seems much happier at 18, even if it's a day on repeat - but being 40 in an 18-year-old's body would be a challenge.
When she tries to describe what she's experiencing, one of her friends says it's like Groundhog Day. Surprisingly, Amelia has never heard of the film, so it's off to the video store (remember those?).
It's clear there's a lesson to be learned before she can move on, but what is it?
The film is not Ingmar Bergman-level heavy but there is a melancholy streak.
Many films are too long but this one feels a bit short and light on details.
We don't learn much about how Amelia's adult life ended up as it did before she goes back in time, and the ending feels a little abrupt.
One More Time is less comedic than Groundhog Day but not as well constructed.
But the story, even if familiar, works fairly well - we can all relate to the feelings evoked - and there are some funny and poignant moments as Amelia realises what a shallow, selfish person she was.
In one timeline at her party, Amelia amuses herself by "predicting" the futures of her friends.
But when she comes to one boy, she looks stricken and all she can do is embrace him silently.
More moments like this and scenes fleshing out characters and exploring other ideas would have made the film memorable instead of merely entertaining.
Despite the M rating, there's not much that's objectionable beyond some teenage drinking and mild swearing (and there could have been).
The film is available in Swedish with English subtitles or with an American dub.
Unsurprisingly, it's better in the original language.
Although it doesn't explore all the possibilities it might, One More Time is fun and mildly thought-provoking to watch.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
