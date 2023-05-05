Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (M, 150 minutes)
3 stars
James Gunn's latest instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy films might be the cinematic equivalent of typing in all caps, so constant in its loudness and movement, but it gets right so many other things.
Flashy, fun and funny, it honours its main characters and the fans ought to be very happy with a number of its stories getting resolved and setting up a few future adventures.
Driving the plot is the only-previously-hinted-at backstory of Rocket (Bradley Cooper), a heavily sarcastic tech-wiz raccoon-like creature with a body augmented with mechanical additions.
Rocket is being hunted by a series of heavies, including the gold-skinned god-like Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), sent by the crazed and obsessive High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).
This eugenics-obsessed genetic manipulator needs Rocket to complete the next phase of his quest to populate a world with perfect evolved species, but standing in his way are Rocket's Guardians of the Galaxy friends, Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Groot (Vin Diesel).
With Rocket dying, his body damaged, his friends follow the clues as to what makes Rocket special to find a way to save him.
The Marvel universe of films was looking a little tired a dozen films in when writer-director James Gunn injected a shot of comic underdog energy with the first Guardians of the Galaxy film in 2014, and he has been recently tasked by Marvel's competition, DC, to do the same with Superman, Batman, et al.
In his screenplay, Gunn gets to the heart of his large cast of characters fairly quickly - Pratt's Star-Lord is still mourning the loss of girlfriend Gamora (Zoe Saldana). She was killed in Avengers: Endgame but is back in their lives as a version of herself pulled from earlier in her timeline, before she met Star-Lord.
Once the undeniable centre of this cast, Pratt now shares screen time equally with the ensemble. Gunn's writing gives deserved depth to previously veneer-thin characters like Nebula. But there are many minor and peripheral characters, too many to give everyone meaningful reasons for being, and these include the return of Aussie Elizabeth Debicki's gold-skinned queen Ayesha, and her pretty but stupid son Adam Warlock.The inter-webs made much of the teasing of Poulter's character, but it's one of the film's many flashy distractions that could have easily been excised to claw back some of the film's bloated 150-minute run-time.
As director, Gunn throws everything and the kitchen sink up on the screen, and while it's visually impressive, he should take a lesson from Marie Kondo and learn how to purge. But possibly, knowing he was off to the DC universe, he felt the need to express many things one last time. The production values are spectacular, the performances strong, though the series' ongoing music soundtrack of pop-rock classics can be a little obnoxious.
A warning to parents of younger viewers - the film's big baddie, played like a pantomime villain by IwujiI, might well be Marvel's most troubling villain to date. The Office of the Film and Literature Classification gave the film an M rating and the advice "intense scenes of violence", and while that usually means science fiction violence and viewers don't necessarily take it in, here it means a merciless scientist in a vivisection laboratory committing violence on (CGI) animals.
