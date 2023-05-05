Once the undeniable centre of this cast, Pratt now shares screen time equally with the ensemble. Gunn's writing gives deserved depth to previously veneer-thin characters like Nebula. But there are many minor and peripheral characters, too many to give everyone meaningful reasons for being, and these include the return of Aussie Elizabeth Debicki's gold-skinned queen Ayesha, and her pretty but stupid son Adam Warlock.The inter-webs made much of the teasing of Poulter's character, but it's one of the film's many flashy distractions that could have easily been excised to claw back some of the film's bloated 150-minute run-time.