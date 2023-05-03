Arthur's a little more generous: "I would rate the government's performance as fair. There have been no significant innovations. The shortage of skilled workers has not been given the priority it deserves. We have to wait for the budget next week to see if the widening gap between rich and poor is being addressed. Penny Wong has been outstanding in trying to repair relations with our Pacific neighbours but that is the one point on which the government has performed well. I shake my head in disbelief at the decision to give priority to building a stadium in Tasmania instead of social housing. There is obviously a hidden political agenda behind this decision."