The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Superheroes are still going strong on screen - but why?

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, like its predecessors, has some decidedly quirky elements. Among its core characters are Rocket Raccoon, who, despite his size, is handy in combat and Groot, a tree whose only utterance, "I am Groot", can mean almost anything depending on context and intonation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.