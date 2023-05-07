The ACT has the highest median income in the country, including the largest proportion of big salary earners, Australian Bureau of Statistics figures have revealed.
As households across the nation grapple with soaring living costs and sluggish wages, the ABS reported the national median weekly personal income at the time of the census was $789 and $1770 for households.
But in Canberra the median personal weekly income was $1158 and $2364 for households. Almost one in 10 Canberrans earned more than $3000 per week - the highest proportion in the country - ABS figures showed.
By suburb, inner Sydney accounted for four of the top 10 wealthiest, led by Mosman, Woollahra, Bellevue Hill and Rose Bay/Vaucluse. Forrest came in seventh, with 4.2 per cent of residents earning $10,000 or more per week.
The figures, derived from income variables included in the census for the first time, provide a detailed snapshot of how much Australians earn in income and where the money comes from.
More than 56 per cent got their main income from wages and salaries. Almost one-quarter relied on government benefits and allowances, 5.6 per cent lived off income from investments, 4.4 per cent lived off private business earnings and less than 1 per cent relied mainly on their superannuation. More than 9 per cent had no income.
The results highlight how important government assistance is for many families. Two in every five people aged 20-24 received a government benefit - the highest proportion of any group of working age. But almost two-thirds of those aged 65 to 74 years received government payments. More than 80 per cent of those older than 80 did, too.
The data included a breakdown of the type of support people were receiving. The most common was the age pension, with 2.17 million recipients. There were 1.34 million people on JobSeeker and Newstart allowances, 848,000 receiving family tax benefits and almost 586,000 on the disability support pension.
The data release comes as pressure on the government to increase household assistance is mounting, particularly following last week's interest rate hike.
Official figures confirm inflation rose by 7 per cent in the March quarter, adding to the pressure on family budgets from rising interest rates, spiralling energy costs and rent charges.
The ABS figures add to other data, including an analysis by the Actuaries Institute, indicating significant disparities in income and wealth between households.
More than one-third of the population earned less than $500 per week, including almost 800,000 who earned between $490 and $499 and nearly 600,000 on between $380 and $389 per week. The majority of people earned less than $2000 per week.
More than 6 million women were paid less than $1000 per week, compared with 4.7 million men. Men were more than twice as likely than women to be earning $3500 or more.
The Actuaries Institute report found Australia was more unequal now than in the 1980s and that the richest 20 per cent had six times the earnings and 230 times the asset wealth of the poorest 20 per cent.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
