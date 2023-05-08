Is there any better way to show love than with a plate of food? Forget about tea and toast if you're thinking ahead to Mother's Day and follow Alison Roman's lead.
"Sweet things, by nature, are a little frivolous, which is probably why I love them," the New York Times best-selling author writes in her latest book Sweet Enough.
"Gestures that demonstrate joy can exist just to exist, a simple but valuable reminder that desire is as important as hunger, wants as important as needs. And the gestures can be small but nevertheless significant - ripe berries sweetened with sugar and crushed into sour cream; a giant, buttery cookie topped with rainbow sprinkles. They are an additive; our lives do not depend on these mini-pleasures. We will not wither away if there is no pudding for dessert.
"But what a nice feeling to remind ourselves and each other that we live for more than necessity. That there is more than practicality; there are flowers for yourself just because, a fluffy cake with candles for making it another turn around the sun, a bowl of ripe fruit dressed with bittersweet amaro at the end of a meal because you don't want the night to end, a small sliver of carrot cake for breakfast because it takes so nice."
If you, like me, trend towards fruit and vanilla over chocolate, I feel confident you could still fall in love with this perfectly basic, straightforward, yet completely above average chocolate tart. This one is easy to execute, flawless each and every time, doable by even those who have never so much as melted chocolate, let alone dared make a chocolate tart. If you scanned the ingredients and thought "milk chocolate? I'd never", then consider this my plea - my ask-on-hands-and-knees plea - to please trust me here and try it. I'm certain you'll find it plenty chocolatey and even more well-balanced than your typical tart. Oh, and not that you would, but please don't skimp on the salt.
1. Make the crust: Preheat the oven to 180C. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, icing sugar and kosher salt. Drizzle in the melted butter and mix until well combined; it'll have a texture sort of like Play-Doh. Press this into the bottom and up the side of a 23cm tart tin with a removable base - or you can use a 23cm pie dish or springform tin. Use a measuring cup or your hands to flatten the crust and make sure it's all packed and even.
2. Bake until the crust is completely cooked through and gone from dark brown and shiny to a lighter dark brown and matte, 15-20 minutes. It can be difficult to tell when this is done, because it's already brown. Test by pressing the centre: it should be firm and opaque, not squishy or greasy-looking. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.
3. Make the filling: In a heatproof medium bowl, combine the dark and milk chocolates and kosher salt. Set aside.
4. In a small saucepan, heat the thick cream and honey over medium heat. Once it starts to simmer, remove from the heat (do not let it boil) and pour it over the chocolate. Let it sit for a minute or two to melt the chocolate, then, using a spatula, mix until well blended and no pieces of chocolate remain. (You can whisk, but be cautious of air bubbles.)
5. Stir in the sour cream and mix until it looks thick, glossy and emulsified. Immediately pour the filling into the cooled crust and smooth the top. Sprinkle with flaky salt and refrigerate for at least one hour before slicing.
Eat with: A bowl of tangerines for peeling and nibbling in-between bites. A good amaro. A bowl of vanilla ice cream.
Do ahead: The crust can be made three days ahead, wrapped tightly, and stored at room temperature. The tart itself can be made three days ahead, wrapped tightly and refrigerated.
Makes one 23cm tart.
Shortbread is a perfect cookie. Buttery, tender yet crumbly, a little salty, and made with only a few ingredients, most of which you likely have on hand. It can be modified to suit your needs and desires by adding things like chocolate chunks, ground cinnamon, toasted nuts, lemon zest - whatever. This here is the most basic version, a simple, sublime, buttery shortbread that truly holds its own and always seems welcome no matter the occasion, just like a bag of salty potato chips.
1. In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle (or using a medium bowl and an electric hand-held mixer, or a food processor), beat the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla on medium-high speed until the mixture is super light and fluffy, three to five minutes. Using a spatula, scrape down the side of the bowl and, with the mixer on low speed, slowly add the flour and beat just to blend.
2. Divide the dough into four even pieces, placing each on a large piece of plastic wrap or baking paper. Fold the plastic or paper over so that it covers the dough, to stop your hands getting sticky. Using your hands, just like you're playing with clay, form each piece of dough into a log shape, about 3cm in diameter. (I like these shortbreads thicker and smaller in diameter, like little fat, buttery coins.) Rolling the dough on the counter will help you smooth it out, but don't worry about getting it totally perfect. Refrigerate until totally firm, about two hours.
3. Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a baking sheet or two with baking paper. Beat the egg with one teaspoon water for your egg wash.
4. Brush the outside of the logs with the egg wash and roll them in more granulated sugar (for those really delicious crispy edges).
5. Slice each log into 1cm thick rounds, and place on the baking sheet(s) about 2.5 cm apart. Sprinkle with flaky salt.
6. Bake until the edges are just beginning to brown and the shortbreads look sparkly and gorgeously golden, 12-15 minutes. Let cool completely before eating them all. (Trust me, a warm shortbread is great, but a room-temperature shortbread is better.)
Eat with: Anything and anyone. Every party, every baby shower, every picnic, every class reunion, every parent-teacher conference, every car boot sale.
Do ahead: The dough can be made five days ahead, wrapped tightly and refrigerated (or frozen for up to one month). The shortbreads can be baked three days ahead and stored airtight at room temperature.
Note: * If using unsalted butter, add 11/4 teaspoons kosher salt when beating the butter and sugar.
Makes 30-40 shortbreads.
This cake is on the less-sweet side, precisely my intention. If you're craving something a bit stickier, a bit sweeter, know that, in lieu of the unsweetened berries, this versatile batter can be baked with one cup of jam or marmalade swirled in. The result will be a little sweeter and a bit more subtle in its delivery of the fruit, thanks to its more even distribution, but will still be very delicious and extremely snackable.
1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Spray a 23cm round cake tin with cooking spray and line with a round of baking paper.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk the ricotta, 220g of the sugar, the eggs, vanilla and citrus zest (if using) until smooth. Whisk or gently fold into the flour mixture just until blended. Fold in the melted butter, followed by half the raspberries, crushing them ever so slightly as you fold - you don't want them to disappear into the batter, just distributed evenly to create a nice, streaky look, almost like tie-dye.
4. Transfer the batter to the cake tin and scatter the remaining raspberries and 55g sugar over the top. (It might look like a lot of sugar - it is! But it's necessary, promise.)
5. Bake until the cake is golden brown, and a tester or toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean, 55-65 minutes. Let cool for at least 20 minutes before unmoulding.
Eat with: A bowl of ricotta (sweetened or unsweetened) on the side (you know you want to).
Do ahead: This cake can be baked three days ahead, wrapped tightly in plastic and stored at room temperature.
Makes one 23cm cake.
This carrot cake - sans raisins and nuts (!) - is, to me, perfect. If you can believe it, it doesn't really need frosting, although I do understand the sentimental attachment. I know what you want is cream cheese frosting, preferably one that doesn't require a mixer (just like this cake).
1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a 23cm cake tin with a round of baking paper and spray with cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, salt and turmeric (if using).
3. In another large bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar and sour cream together until well blended. Add the carrot and dates and, using a spatula or wooden spoon, mix until all the bits are evenly dispersed. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and use a spatula to mix until just combined. Add the melted butter along with the oil and stop mixing as soon as you have a nice, even batter.
4. Pour the batter into the cake tin. Bake until the top is puffed and golden, and the side pulls away from the tin, 40-45 minutes.
5. This cake can be eaten now - or, for what I think is the optimal carrot cake experience, refrigerate it until completely chilled before slicing.
Eat with: A quiche on a cute picnic.
Do ahead: The carrot cake can be baked two days ahead, wrapped tightly in plastic and refrigerated. Frosted, it can be loosely covered and refrigerated for up to two days.
Frosting: For quick cream cheese frosting, combine 225g softened cream cheese, 60g icing sugar and a good pinch of kosher salt in a medium bowl. Use a fork to combine everything (this is why the cream cheese needs to be at room temperature) until smooth, like softened butter. Spread onto the cake and sprinkle with chopped, toasted nuts if you like.
Makes one 23cm cake.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
