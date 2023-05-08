If you, like me, trend towards fruit and vanilla over chocolate, I feel confident you could still fall in love with this perfectly basic, straightforward, yet completely above average chocolate tart. This one is easy to execute, flawless each and every time, doable by even those who have never so much as melted chocolate, let alone dared make a chocolate tart. If you scanned the ingredients and thought "milk chocolate? I'd never", then consider this my plea - my ask-on-hands-and-knees plea - to please trust me here and try it. I'm certain you'll find it plenty chocolatey and even more well-balanced than your typical tart. Oh, and not that you would, but please don't skimp on the salt.