Canberra Racing boss Darren Pearce says Peter V'landys has timed his push into the USA perfectly.
Not only that, he's backed the ARLC chairman to pull his American invasion off.
Both V'landys and NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo will head to Las Vegas in a bid to begin the 2024 season with a double-header in Sin City.
Part of that's to help grow the game, but mostly it's to tap into the growing USA sports-betting market.
Pearce said V'landys was "smart" to be launching his push into the States now, given sports betting was undergoing deregulation there at the moment.
That meant it was the "right play" from a business perspective given it's currently worth $30 billion annually and was still growing.
V'landys has made no secret of his desire to tap into that revenue - not surprising given his background as the Racing NSW chairman.
That's where Pearce knows him from, having worked with him in Sydney before he moved to the capital to take over the reins of Canberra Racing.
"I think he's smart to do that. He's got a great product, but the opportunities to grow in the Australian market - it's mature," Pearce said.
"All the wagering companies are betting on it, he's done a good job to maximise the value from the media rights in the Australian market, but if he wants to grow his product beyond the current he has to take the product to new markets.
"With the American wagering market deregulating and that being a very deep media rights market, he's got the opportunity to grow the revenue for the sport and to expose the sport to new markets - which take it on the next phase of it's growth and development.
"From a business perspective it's the right play - to get in there early as the wagering market deregulates over there.
"It's good business to get in on the front end of that wave and ride it through."
The US Supreme Court only overturned a ban on sports betting in 2018 and it has since grown on a state-by-state basis, with each state slowly allowing it.
For that reason, Pearce said the USA could be viewed as 52 different countries when it came to sports betting and an obvious area for growth.
That meant as more and more states opened up to it, there'd be increasing opportunities for sports like the NRL to cash in.
It's a market Pearce said V'landys had always been interested in tapping into - even before he joined the ARLC.
"They're starting to provide wagering in more states and the market's opening up," Pearce said.
"You've got to think of America like 52 countries ... each state is its own jurisdiction - some states allow betting, some states don't.
"Because of the demand for it and because of the potential for new revenues states one-by-one are licensing wagering and sports betting.
"To get his product over there as the market is starting to open up and grow is the right time to take rugby league to America.
"PVL - there's no better person to lead the charge, given his experience across media rights and wagering through racing.
"I'd be backing him to do it and make it a great success."
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Xavier Savage, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. James Schiller, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Corey Harawira-Naera, 22. Peter Hola.
NRL ROUND 10
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park, 6pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
