A standalone privacy commissioner will be appointed to the government watchdog for the first time in more than a decade to tackle the rise in the severity and complexity of large-scale data breaches.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced a new person will be appointed to the role to deal with the "growing threats to data security" and an "increasing volume and complexity of privacy issues".
The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner warned it was heading for a funding cliff in 2024-25 unless it is given additional funding and resources, The Canberra Times revealed on Monday.
The oversight body conducts privacy assessments, deals with privacy complaints and can investigate whether companies comply with the Privacy Act.
It also reviews disputed FOI requests and aims to promote proactive information disclosure within government agencies.
It's expected the office will receive extra funding when next week's federal budget is handed down.
Information Commissioner Angelene Falk has been solely undertaking the privacy commissioner's duties since 2018.
Leo Hardiman was appointed for a five-year term as FOI commissioner under the former Coalition government but announced his shock resignation in March, citing a lack of power to reform the backlogged system he was hired to fix.
Mr Dreyfus said a merit-based selection process would begin on Wednesday for the privacy commissioner and a replacement FOI commissioner.
Once the two commissioners are appointed, it will be the first time the office will have three commissioners across privacy, FOI and information after the Abbott government threatened to disband the office in 2015.
In the interim, a former Attorney-General's Department first assistant secretary Toni Pirani will act as the FOI commissioner from May 20.
Mr Dreyfus said the large-scale data breaches at Optus and Medibank last year had been distressing and the additional resources would help the privacy watchdog to "meet the ongoing challenges of the digital age".
"The former Coalition government left Australia disgracefully unprepared for this challenge by failing to update privacy laws and scrapping the position of a standalone privacy commissioner," the first law officer said.
"The Australian people rightly expect greater protections, transparency and control over their personal information and the appointment of the standalone privacy commissioner restores the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner to the three-Commissioner model Parliament originally intended."
The federal government passed new laws late last year in the wake of the major data breaches, lifting penalties and giving the Information Commissioner additional powers.
Companies will be slapped with fines for breaches from $2.2 million to the highest amount of either $50 million, 30 per cent of a company's turnover during the affected period, or three times the value of any benefit gained through the information misuse.
The Information Commissioner was also granted greater power to resolve privacy breaches and to be able to share information about the breaches to help affected customers.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation.
