James Slipper left his first camp under Eddie Jones buzzing about what the Wallabies could achieve at the World Cup - but lifting the Webb Ellis Cup would be anything but a swansong for the 127-Test veteran.
Slipper is adamant "I've got a couple of good years left in me" as the ACT Brumbies look to tie the 33-year-old loosehead prop down with a new contract.
The Super Rugby Pacific title contenders are in negotiations with four Test players in Slipper, scrumhalf Nic White, fullback Tom Wright and lock Cadeyrn Neville.
Overseas clubs are already circling and there are fears White or Slipper could be forced out of Canberra unless Rugby Australia top up their contracts to compete with cashed up rivals.
"I've always said I'd like to stay. I'm not too sure [where negotiations are up to] to be honest," Slipper said.
"It's something that has been working along behind the scenes, but I've always loved my time in Canberra and Australian rugby, and I feel I've got a couple of good years left in me. We'll see what happens. This will be my last year [on my current contract], after the World Cup.
"[Wallabies camp last month] was great. A lot of players went into it with a lot of anxiety, and they've come out with a bit of confidence and that general excitement about what this year entails and the things we could possibly achieve.
"But [also] understanding what we need to do as individuals now to be in the right spot to be able to capitalise later in the year. We know we've got a lot of work to do as the Wallabies, but the general feeling is excitement."
The Brumbies are set to welcome Len Ikitau back into the fray for a trip to face the Melbourne Rebels on Sunday, which could push Ollie Sapsford back to the bench in place of injured wing Ben O'Donnell.
An anterior cruciate ligament tear is set to end O'Donnell's season in a cruel blow for the cult hero who had emerged as one of the competition's most lethal try-scoring threats.
The injury robs the Brumbies of one of their most dangerous attacking options, but it opens the door for someone else to cement a place in the match day 23 with five games remaining before the finals.
"Across our finishers, I've got to say that is probably our point of difference, often we finish better than other teams because we've got such quality coming off the bench," Brumbies assistant coach Rod Seib said.
"'Bod' is the perfect example, we could put him anywhere. We've even spoken about him, in yellow card situations, filling in at nine. If he needs to pack into a scrum at breakaway, he could do it. He's so versatile, a massive loss for us.
"It's all about the opportunity for the blokes behind them. We've got other guys who have been playing John I Dent who now have the potential to come in and fill that void.
"Over the coming weeks, we'll look at what the best combination will be."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
