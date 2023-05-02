Xavier Savage has added bulk during his time on the sideline. Now the Canberra Raiders have added his X-factor to Magic Round.
Savage was named on the wing for his NRL return in the Raiders' clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park on Friday.
He comes in for Albert Hopoate, who will miss the game due to his sister Laumaile's wedding - in Sydney on game day.
It will be Savage's first NRL game of the year, having broken his jaw in a pre-season trial against the Bulldogs in Moruya in February.
He's played the past two NSW Cup games for the Raiders, with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart easing him back into the NRL.
Sebastian Kris has been named to keep his spot at fullback, having grown into the role in his good mate Savage's absence.
Raiders assistant coach Justin Giteau, who coached Savage in the NSW Cup, said the 21-year-old had earned his spot back in the NRL.
Savage played most of his first game back in Cup on the wing before shifting to fullback for the final 15 minutes.
But he played the entire game in the custodian role last week, scoring a try and running for 145 metres.
"He's probably earned his spot. He's been playing pretty good footy since he's come back from a broken jaw so Rick's given him his chance this week," Giteau said.
"He's developed. The time off has allowed him to mature physically a bit too.
"He's a bit thicker. He looks more like a man than what he did this time last year - that comes with age, obviously he's developing and growing and doing everything he needs to do.
"I've definitely seen a good maturing in him physically and mentally.
"He was really good as a leader for our boys last week. We appreciated having him, it was good."
That extra bulk hasn't come at the expense of his speed though.
He scored a try in his first NSW Cup game back where in the blink of an eye he put the afterburners on and was away.
"He's still got his speed and his agility, and the physical capabilities that he's had previously, but he's just added a bit of size to his frame, which is awesome," Giteau said.
The Raiders will also welcome back Ata Mariota, who has overcome a broken hand to be named on the bench - with Corey Harawira-Naera dropping out of the 17, but keeping a spot on the extended bench.
They're the only two changes to the team that beat the Redcliffe Dolphins courtesy of a Jamal Fogarty golden-point field goal.
The Raiders have won their past six games against the Bulldogs, including a win over them at the 2021 Magic Round.
Mariota also came back through the NSW Cup in the win over South Sydney on the weekend, running for 144m in 60 minutes of work.
The 21-year-old had started to look at home in the NRL before he broke his hand in just his second NRL game - the round two loss against the Redcliffe Dolpjins.
Giteau said it was like he hadn't missed a beat.
"His first game last week was for us. He was very good. It was like he had't been out," he said.
"He fit straight in. He took off where he left off and was straight back into it playing the way that Ata plays - big minutes, high energy, high-quality.
"He's going to be a very, very good footballer Ata."
NRL ROUND 10
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Xavier Savage, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. James Schiller, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Corey Harawira-Naera, 22. Peter Hola.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
