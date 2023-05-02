The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

NRL: Canberra Raiders young gun Xavier Savage adds Magic Round X-factor

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 2 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Savage has been named on the wing in his NRL return from a broken jaw. Picture by James Croucher
Xavier Savage has been named on the wing in his NRL return from a broken jaw. Picture by James Croucher

Xavier Savage has added bulk during his time on the sideline. Now the Canberra Raiders have added his X-factor to Magic Round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.