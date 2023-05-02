Labor and the Greens have come to an agreement on how some parts of a contentious new planning system will work, with debate set to start on the bill next month.
But the Greens still intend to move amendments to the bill when it is debated. The party was banished from cabinet discussions about the bill after speaking out against it last year.
The Canberra Liberals have reaffirmed their opposition to the planning bill, with opposition planning spokesman Peter Cain labelling the bill as "irresponsible and undemocratic".
Under the proposed bill, the planning system would shift to a more "outcomes-focused" approach, freeing up the way the planning authority can assess proposals. The current planning act is a rule and regulation-heavy system.
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman confirmed debate on the bill would begin at the start of June. He said the government was working through a series of amendments around environmental protections and affordable housing principles.
"We are working closely across government to finalise the bill and to create a planning system that is efficient, easy to use and provides more homes for our growing city," he said.
The government has also agreed to undertake a review on governance, Greens planning spokeswoman Jo Clay said. This was one of the biggest criticisms from submissions to the inquiry into the bill.
The proposed planning bill split Labor and the Greens. Greens Leader Shane Rattenbury said, following the introduction of the bill, changes were needed around consultation and stronger environmental protections.
The inquiry into the planning bill last year made 49 recommendations around better consultation, housing affordability principles and environmental protections.
Many recommendations also related to governance of the act and the planning system and the Assembly's planning committee said there should be an annual independent review of planning decisions.
Ms Clay, who is also chair of the planning committee, said she was pleased to see progress had been made on her party's concerns and that the government had agreed to many of the report's recommendations.
"We understand that the decisions we make today will shape the future for people and our planet for generations to come, which is why it's so important that we listen and represent the broad range of views across the Canberra community," she said.
But Ms Clay said there were still some key issues with the bill. She said she wanted further clarity around timeframes for the governance review.
"The community have also clearly stated a need to improve trust and transparency in the system and the decision-making process," she said.
"We will seek any review to be independent, and that it's complete within a year of the bill passing."
But opposition planning spokesman Peter Cain said the bill did not meet community expectations.
"The Planning Minister's ardent refusal to consider reform of governance arrangements to meet community expectations on integrity has backfired," Mr Cain said.
"The proposed accumulation of authority in the hands of the same failing Planning Minister and Chief Planner [Ben Ponton] who directed the review with limited Assembly oversight is irresponsible and undemocratic."
Mr Cain was also critical of the consultation for the bill.
"The community were subjected to an insincere box-ticking consultation process and have simply not been listened to," he said.
"The proposed reduction of third-party engagement in DA processes demonstrates this bill has ignored the community, rather than been informed by them.
"The bill is anti-community and anti-environment, and poses a severe threat to our unique bush capital and garden city characteristics."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
