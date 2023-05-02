The Canberra Times
Mick Gentleman confirms planning bill debate to start in June

By Lucy Bladen
May 3 2023 - 5:30am
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Labor and the Greens have come to an agreement on how some parts of a contentious new planning system will work, with debate set to start on the bill next month.

