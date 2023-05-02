The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Justice Verity McWilliam sworn in as ACT Supreme Court judge

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
May 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New ACT Supreme Court judge Verity McWilliam on Tuesday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
New ACT Supreme Court judge Verity McWilliam on Tuesday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT's newest resident judge has pledged to make court more accessible, while thanking the Chief Justice for dating advice given years earlier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.