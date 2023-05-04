The Canberra Liberals' call for a royal commission into the health system could easily be dismissed as a political stunt, however the idea has merit.
Systemic failures across the ACT's health system have been a regular occurrence and there is no denying the performance of the system has declined over the years.
The government says they are fixing the problems but evidence would suggest otherwise. Emergency department wait times are becoming worse, doctors are expressing concerns about a deterioration in cardiology services and people are waiting years for necessary procedures.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said a royal commission was not needed. She said the government knew what the problems were and all they needed to do was implement the plans they have.
If only most Canberrans could be so confident. The health system has been declining for the better part of two decades. How many more plans and reviews will be needed for the government to actually get on with the job.
While a royal commission is ultimately another review it would serve to examine more broadly the issues facing the complex system and provide a path forward.
Piecemeal inquiries and reviews could simply mean the same issues are being faced in another 10 years.
A royal commission would also allow the health bureaucracy and government to be removed from the process. This would be welcome, given the reputation the territory's health bureaucracy has earned in the past several years. It is one of the most secretive and least transparent of government agencies.
Health workers are also terrified of repercussions if they speak out about the state of the system.
The Canberra Times receives regularly calls from anonymous health workers who are at breaking point and want to share their stories but are so fearful about what it will mean for their jobs if they do so.
A royal commission would allow these workers to feel heard and be protected.
While it rejects the idea of a royal commission, the government should consider an independent inquiry into the health system. It could be the circuit breaker the government needs.
It's a way for them to formally acknowledge the issues in the system and open the system up to outside eyes who can properly and fearlessly examine the state of the system. This would offer an important pathway forward for systemic change.
But the Canberra Liberals also have to step up. The party, which has not held power in the ACT since 2001, has to take a suite of health policies to the next election that offer a strong and viable alternative.
The Liberals can't simply hide behind a royal commission or rely on the simplistic argument that money saved from not building light rail will be redirected to the health system.
Acting Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson has promised the party will announce other health policies but the devil will be in the detail.
The Liberals have, historically, not been the party of health workers or known for pouring money into the health system. That is why the Liberals will need to promise strong investments into health and offer policies that offer systemic change.
The policies need to make Labor and the Greens nervous and force the Barr government into taking its own strong health reform policies to the next election.
The Liberals have set health as a key issue for next year's election but the Canberra public deserves a genuine contest of ideas.
