The recent death of Jerry Springer reminded me of the time I went to see his show taped in Chicago.
Like many a US daytime talk show host, Springer started out (in 1991) as serious but (in 1994) succumbed to the siren song of sensationalism.
For the uninitiated or forgetful, some self-explanatory episode titles: "I Slept with 251 Men in 10 Hours"; "My Girlfriend is a Man!"; "I'm Happy I Cut Off My Legs"; "I Slept with a Horse" and so on and on, until 2018.
A cousin obtained the free tickets and off we went.
We had to sign a waiver relieving the show of responsibility if we got injured. Casting caution to the wind, sign we did, and then we and the other audience members (a motley crew) were ushered to a room to watch prerecorded segments. It warmed us up and killed time while the night's first taping ran its course.
Presumably those with faint hearts or a modicum of good taste could take the opportunity to leave.
In the studio, I pulled out a notepad to record some impressions, but a staff member admonished me, saying, "What would people think if they saw that on TV?"
"That someone in the audience was literate?" I was tempted to reply, but thought better of it.
Then the chant began - "Jer-ry! Jer-ry! Jer-ry!" as our host made his entry and the show began.
There were two segments, but I can only recall one of them.
An African-American gentleman was upset because his lady was no longer giving him "oral pleasure", as he oh-so-delicately put it.
He spent some time airing his grievance before the lady herself was brought in, which, predictably, did not settle things down. Quite the contrary. After their altercation came the main event: another gentleman, to whom the lady had transferred her favours, entered. Mayhem ensued, as did what sounded like someone issuing instructions to a participant via an earphone. Could it be the show was less-than-spontaneous?
And, of course, Jerry signed off with his customary, "Till next time, take care of yourselves and each other" - unless, presumably, you wanted to be on his show, where there was none of that touchy-feely stuff, unless it was a punch.
The show's makers said they took those featured at their word: whether their stories were true or not, a lot of people would apparently do anything for their 15 minutes of fame. And a lot more would watch them do it.
Springer justified the show as being part of the democratisation of society, giving voice to those seldom represented on TV (maybe there was a good reason for that). He also, perhaps more honestly, said his show had no redeeming social value and that he wouldn't watch it. Hosting it, apparently, was different. Presumably the amount of money he made compensated for all that wasted time.
Jerry certainly wasn't Oprah.
I also attended a taping of her show, but that's another story (and no, I didn't get a car).
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
