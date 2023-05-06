The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Shining a spotlight on ceramides

May 6 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Super Ceramide Barrier Oil is a hydrating face oil that helps to improve the skin barrier and balance oil to support acne prone skin. Picture from frank body
Super Ceramide Barrier Oil is a hydrating face oil that helps to improve the skin barrier and balance oil to support acne prone skin. Picture from frank body

Remember when hyaluronic acid first hit the mainstream market and skincare companies began spruiking its inclusion in their products? One multinational brand even made a television commercial about how to pronounce the word, such was its selling power.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.