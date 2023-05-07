Golf is changing. Whether it be beer showers on the tee box, Cam Smith rocking a mullet, or having a shirtless comedian joining the game.
The ACT Region Veterans Golf Association are making their own changes, but don't expect this group of players aged between their 50s and 80s to be sculling beers or ripping off their shirts after a good shot.
Instead, they have to hit with their non-preferred hand and putt with a home-made mallet among the quirky ideas to celebrate the association's 50th anniversary at the Murrumbidgee Country Club on Monday.
Event convenor Grant Verco wanted to celebrate the anniversary with something special and not just a regular competition, so some changes had to be made.
"It's to be a fun event that people will remember and it recognises the anniversary, you can't afford to let a day like that pass, so I've tried to create something that everyone can participate in, and have an enjoyable day," Verco said.
"In committee about three months ago, no one had done anything about recognising the anniversary as a golf day event, I had got approval and logos organised, then at the committee meeting I said, 'Well it's really time to hustle along, why don't you give me the authority to bring a series of ideas together that will make it a different, memorable day, to be a fun day.
"That's really the core of the whole thing. It's a fun day out to recognise the anniversary of vets golf."
MORE SPORT
The ACTRVGA will also host the veterans national championship at Gunghalin Lakes, Queanbeyan and Gold Creek in November.
But that event won't be as unique as what they have in-store for Monday's competition.
Verco said he asked a number of people on how they thought he could make the day more exciting than usual, but he had no luck.
"I spoke to a number of people who have similar roles in other clubs, and no one came up with anything out of the ordinary," he said.
"So I put the thinking cap on and that's where I mixed Ambrose, stableford, and multiplier, because you don't get that game in a normal golf competition."
The 13th hole is where Verco got really creative. For one, players must use the provided right or left-handed five-iron club to tee off, using their non-dominant hand.
Upon reaching the green, players are required to place their ball in the marked zone at the back of the green, no matter where their ball originally landed on the green, and participants must putt using a homemade mallet that Verco has put together.
Verco has combined three formats of golf to be played on the day. Participants will play in pairs in an Ambrose style, but once players reach the green they will putt individually and record their strokes to find their stableford score. The pair's stableford score must then be multiplied to get their final score.
Verco's outlandish ideas have the support of fellow veteran Allan Booth.
"It's good fun, just something different, I don't mind the mallet that's fine, it's hitting left handed that might throw me off a bit," Booth said.
The event also provides the chance for members to exercise each week in a social setting, for some it's their only opportunity.
Brian Angel, an 88-year-old ACTRVGA member, will be one of the oldest participants playing, and he still insists on walking 18 holes each week to ensure he stays fit as he edges closer to his 90s.
The experienced golfer has been part of the association for 33 years and states he has never played a round of competition golf quite like this, but there is only one thing on his mind, the 13th hole challenge.
"It will be interesting to see how I go with a left-handed five-iron, I can hardly reach the green with my driver," Angel said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.