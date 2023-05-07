The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Region Veterans Golf Association celebrates 50th anniversary

JL
By Jack Lenord
Updated May 7 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Booth and Brian Angel prepare for a unique golf event. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Alan Booth and Brian Angel prepare for a unique golf event. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Golf is changing. Whether it be beer showers on the tee box, Cam Smith rocking a mullet, or having a shirtless comedian joining the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jack Lenord

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.