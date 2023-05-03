The Canberra Times
Build it and they will come: it's not just about sport fans

By Letters to the Editor
May 4 2023 - 5:30am
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff, Acting PM Richard Marles and AFL boss Gillon McLachlan in Hobart to announce a new Tasmanian AFL team. Picture Getty Images
Nicholas Stuart ("Prospects poor for a listless govt", CT, May 1) clearly does not understand the transformative economic and social benefits of properly targeted infrastructure.

