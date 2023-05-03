Build it and they will come: it's not just about sport fans

Nicholas Stuart ("Prospects poor for a listless govt", CT, May 1) clearly does not understand the transformative economic and social benefits of properly targeted infrastructure.
He refers to projects such as Hobart's Macquarie Point development as little more than Caesar's "bread and circuses": as Marie Antionette condescendingly declared of the common people she despised, "Let them eat cake!"
Mr Stuart dismissively suggests that Macquarie Point will be little more than a sop to "a tiny number of AFL fans in Hobart". The project will be far more than just a football stadium, but a lure for tourists to attend not only AFL matches, but also Test and other international cricket, the BBL and WBBL, and men's and women's A-League soccer and events and concerts held at the stadium and other venues. These tourists will spend money in the city and the state, generating revenue which will be returned to the state government as taxes to support critical services such as health, education, and social housing.
Worthy infrastructure projects change people's lives. Just as Marvel Stadium transformed Melbourne's grimy ports area into a thriving entertainment, dining, and accommodation district, so will Macquarie Point reimagine the ugly industrial wasteland on Hobart's magnificent waterfront. Visitors will then be able to eat more than cake, but the project's misguided opponents will have to consume large helpings of bitter humble pie.
Soon it will be just about impossible for adults to use vapes unless they go to the doctor and get a prescription. So why don't they do the same for the much more dangerous product of tobacco? Ten times as toxic as vapes according to the best research and yet still available to adults whenever they want. Could it have something to do with the taxes that 9 per cent of the population forward on to government from their really deadly habit?
If it comes down to inhaling flavoured water vapour or carbon, I know which one should be penalised the most. I can see that kids vaping in schools is a serious problem (not half as great as cigarettes were in my day) and needs to be addressed but forcing adults who vape as an alternative to cigarettes to go and see a doctor before they can continue, smacks of hypocrisy and short-sightedness. Not a lot will do it.
The ACT was once a leader in creating and maintaining both grey and black markets around Australia through X-rated videos in the 1990s. Governments have learned nothing from the exercise. Taxing tobacco to the hilt has created a huge black market in chop-chop and illegal cigarettes that is escalating much to the embarrassment of government who thought it would at least keep it to levels that still paid tax dividends for them but didn't increase usage.
While it's easier for kids to get cannabis than tobacco these days and tobacco use is (officially) pretty much the only drug that Australians are using less of, government figures do not include the extent of the black market. The whole issue is a mish-mash of sound logic, puritan values and taking with one hand while giving with the other.
I was saddened to hear of the death of Father Bob Maguire. He was a good man, and a great friend of the poor and needy, practising his religion for other people rather than at them. Saint Paul would have recognised a man who knew the real meaning of charity.
I also remember when Cardinal George Pell died. He had achieved much for the Catholic Church, though rather less than I would have liked for those of the church's younger parishioners who had been badly treated. Luke 17:2 gives a hard inquisition for any church authority during his time. Nonetheless, there was a call for Pell's beatification, Tony Abbott lending his support. Considering his sycophantic prior attempt to give Prince Phillip an Australian knighthood I wouldn't have thought that helped the cause much.
Then, I thought about God as known to generations of older Catholics; sitting in his nightie on the edge of a hole in the roof, surrounded by saints in a confusion of haloes and watching us all. Whom, I thought, would God prefer on his eternal advisory board; Bob Maguire, or Cardinal Pell?
It's a no-brainer, really. As Saint Paul says, "the greatest of these is Charity. "
Roll on Saint Bob.
This former career public servant agrees with Noel Pearson rather than Father Frank Brennan: to limit the Indigenous Voice to making representations to "ministers of the state", thus precluding it from advising government departments and instrumentalities directly, would limit its utility significantly and, in fact, all but gut it.
The Liberal Party has shown that it will not countenance more than a meaningless symbolic nod to the first Australians and, most regrettably, Father Brennan is deferring to them.
He is muddying the waters and, contrary to what he asserts, his casuistry is making it less likely that the referendum will pass.
If so, I sincerely hope that he examines his conscience rigorously rather than simply crowing "I told you so".
The "endangered" status of the grassland earless dragon has been one of the ACT government's main reasons for killing kangaroos in Canberra's nature reserves since 2009, claiming that kangaroos overgraze the grassy layer on which the dragons depend.
Fifteen years later, 29,595 adult kangaroos and many thousands of joeys have been killed in order to save the dragon (and four other threatened species).
This week, the grassland earless dragon has been declared "critically endangered" ("New species added to ACT's threatened list", May 2, p5).
Will the government finally admit that this cruel experiment has failed abysmally?
It is unbelievable that there are no measures in place to ensure that a person standing for president of the USA is deemed fit and proper to holds such an office. For instance someone facing allegations of authorising payment of hush money to a porn star, instrumental in the most appalling act of insurrection imaginable, refusing to submit obligatory tax information, possibly facing historical rape charges, having in his possession classified documents when not in office and being an habitual liar and embarrassment to his country in a previous presidency.
The recent ABC 7.30 report about the pre-slaughter of pigs by carbon dioxide so as to make them easier to kill is a compelling reason never to eat pork again unless the packet states that such gassing has not occurred. The pigs scream at the lack of oxygen and it is unforgettable. Then they collapse. Please pass on the no-buy word as there is obviously no compassion in the industry. What sways them is money and convenience only, despite such torture being evil, evil bastardry. Who can want to eat food obtained like that?
Albo, I appreciate you don't want to scare the horses and gain a second term, but morally you need to take urgent action to address growing inequality and environmental decline.
The challenges are well known - falling real wages, grossly inadequate JobSeeker benefits, a housing market in crisis, under-resourcing of aged care, health and disability services (demands that will increase with an ageing population) and the need for effective action on climate change.
There are a wide range of possible strategies, including modifying the Stage 3 tax cuts and tax breaks on housing and superannuation. Options have been outlined in Grattan Institute's "Back in Black" report.
Unless you are prepared to be courageous you will leave a small legacy and run the risk of an exodus of supporters to the Greens and independents. Cometh the hour, cometh the man? Are you up to the challenge?
I have read in detail Noel Pearson's submission to the Joint Select Committee of the referendum for the Voice. Like virtually all cases one reads for the "yes" vote on the Voice, it boils down to being "the right thing to do", that "there is nothing to see here" in respect of the Voice being justiciable, and completely devoid of facts to support the "yes" case.
The Referendum Working Group and Noel Pearson have made it abundantly clear that the goal all along for the Voice has been to make representation to both Parliament and the executive on any matter affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and not just on matters affecting only them and they would not be denied. The Prime Minister has even said it would be a brave government to deny the Voice.
Congratulations to Federal Health Minister Mark Butler on his outstanding address to the Press Club where he outlined the perils of vaping. The responsible attitude to what the government proposes about this dangerous product is not unfortunately shared across the political spectrum.
Why does Hobart get a federally-funded stadium and Canberra doesn't? Because of the primary difference between Tasmania and the ACT: 10 senators.
I was astonished and disgusted to read that Thomas Earle, found guilty of rape, was sentenced merely to "community service"! What message does that send to women? That if they bravely submit to the further trauma of a trial, their attacker (if convicted) will be treated as if he is guilty of nothing more than, say, vandalism. This shockingly lenient sentence should be challenged.
Pedal Power's push to reduce the speed limit to 30km/h in all suburban streets is self-serving and absolutely absurd. Can I ask these individuals to think rationally ... Their claims that the ridiculous concept has been implemented overseas beggars the question: where? and who benefits?
Keith Hill (Letters, May 4) calls Voice "no" proponents "scammers". I wonder if it's possible for "yes" proponents to mount an argument which does not resort to fallacious ad hominem tactics?
If I have misunderstood Catherine Gilbert's intent (Letters, May 3), I apologise. I agree that women (or men) have the right to fully express their identity, but so do we all, regardless of gender identification, be it binary or non-binary. To imply, however, there can be no biological variation outside of "men" and "women", i.e., chromosomal make-up, doesn't quite fit with the science. And denial of science, especially where we still have a lot to learn, is also where a lot of unkindness appears, be it consciously or sub-consciously.
The article "Moss turns competitors green with envy" (Letters, May 3) may seem a promising prospect, but it has serious limitations. Mosses rely on perpetually damp conditions to grow, thrive, and absorb carbon dioxide. There is a very limited area in Australia where such conditions still exist, and by far the world's largest ecosystem suitable for mosses in the Amazon rainforests is rapidly being destroyed by deforestation, much of it illegal.
Banning vaping is all well and good but when are we going to talk about alcohol and its ill effects? They don't stop on an individual but extend to the whole Australian society. Crime and abuse could disappear from our country overnight if we were bold enough to take action. Islam removed this social evil over 1400 years ago, let's hope we can follow suit. We have waited long enough.
