Jimmy Rees is returning to Canberra for a live show in September as part of his just-announced "Not That Kinda Viral" tour.
The Canberra show will be on Saturday, September 9 at the Royal Theatre. Ticket pre-sales start on Monday.
The comedian and online sensation - who boasts almost three million followers across social media - is no stranger to Canberra.
He performed four times to packed houses last year at the Canberra Theatre Centre as part of his Meanwhile in Australia tour.
Now he's thrilled to be returning with his "Not That Kinda Viral" tour, with dates revealed to fans on Wednesday morning.
"I'm really excited to announce the 'Not That Kinda Viral' tour. There was so much love for my first comedy tour, I was inspired to work on a new show and get silly all over again," Rees said.
"There's been so much new content since then that I want to get out and have some fun with."
The 12-date, Australia-wide tour kicks off in August, presented by Frontier Touring.
Jimmy will visit Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Darwin and Hobart, with the tour running until November.
Jimmy's hugely successful 2022 "Meanwhile In Australia" tour started as five shows and quickly became 35 sold-out shows, including one memorable day last July when he played three shows in the one day at the Canberra Theatre Centre.
Beginning his career as the legendary Jimmy Giggle on the award-winning ABC Kid's TVseries, Giggle and Hoot, Jimmy spent a decade as the face of the iconic series.
It wasn't until the pandemic hit in 2020 that Jimmy solidified his personal reinvention, leaving Jimmy Giggle in the rear-view mirror and nailing Australia and Australians, including more than one or two digs at the national capital.
Jimmy's content resonated around the world with hundreds of millions of views- a viral sensation in the truest sense. ("Not that kind of viral" is a nod to his many takes on the pandemic.)
Following his successful stint on TEN's Taskmaster this year, Rees is now looking forward to getting back on stage.
Frontier pre-sales for "Not That Kinda Viral" go on sale at 11am on Monday, May 6 at frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
And then to the general public Wednesday, May 8 at www.ticketek.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
