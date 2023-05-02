The Canberra Times
Jimmy Rees show 'Not That Kinda Viral' coming to Canberra in May

By Megan Doherty
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
Jimmy Rees is returning to Canberra for a live show in September as part of his just-announced "Not That Kinda Viral" tour.

