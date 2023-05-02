Let's just start calling it the Jack-Russell connection.
Movie star and owner of the South Sydney rugby league team Russell Crowe has made no apologies for stealing Raiders star Jack Wighton, evoking the spirit of gladiator Maximus to tell Canberrans to never stop supporting the departing five-eighth.
Speaking on Canberra radio station MIX 106.3 on Wednesday morning with breakfast hosts Kristen Davidson and Nigel Johnson, Crowe chatted happily about Wighton and all things national capital - including remembering his own year six school trip.
Kristen Davidson cheekily asked the Oscar winner if maybe Souths could one day give Wighton back to the Raiders.
"Are you okay with a loan arrangement? Maybe just six months and we'll get him back Russ?" she said.
Crowe might have sounded mellifluous on the airwaves - but he wasn't conceding an inch on the steal.
"Well, I think Jack Wighton has dedicated 14 incredible seasons at Canberra and has given that club above and beyond. So you should never, ever not honour Jack Wighton as a Canberra player," Crowe said on the radio.
Host Nige was a little rattled.
"That sounded like Maximus was saying that dude. I'm not going to lie to you. Well played," he said, referring to Crowe's role in the movie Gladiator.
Also a musician, Crowe is heading to Canberra on June 6 to perform at the Canberra Theatre Centre in his show, Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party.
Crowe, 59, recently surprised everyone when he appeared onstage with Amy Shark at Groovin' the Moo in Canberra.
He was asked by Kristen Davidson what he likes to do when he does visit the national capital.
"Well, when I come to Canberra, it's usually just to walk around," Crowe said.
I did the school trip to Canberra the first time in about 1971. Those trees, those glorious trees, that are now dropping their leaves on your broad avenues, I saw them as twigs mate- Movie star Russell Crowe
"A lot of the time that I've come to Canberra, probably in the last two decades, is come in, go in the back door of Parliament House, have a chat to somebody about something and then leave again.
"I haven't had a lot of social time in Canberra, so this will probably [be] spending two days or maybe three days in Canberra. This coming up will be the longest I've spent in Canberra for ages."
Nige reckoned Crowe would enjoy visiting Canberra in winter when it was probably at its "most breautiful".
"It's pretty impressive man," Crowe said.
"When you fly in - the other day we flew in, in the afternoon, and the sun was out .
"And the thing is - I don't know how old you guys are - but, you know, I did the school trip to Canberra the first time in about 1971."
And then Rusty got poetic.
"Those trees, those glorious trees, that are now dropping their leaves on your broad avenues, I saw them as twigs mate," he said.
"I'm old enough to have seen the plan still unfolding to what it has become. And I think all those adjustments and everything and the way they shifted Parliament House and the grass rise, it's gorgeous mate.
"It's a place we should be very proud of."
With King Charles III's coronation this weekend, Crowe was also asked about a recent tweet he made in which he recalled meeting then Prince Charles in 2003 at the London premiere of Master and Commander, when he found the royal to be kind - and funny.
"He was a lovely fellow," Crowe said.
Crowe said he sat with Prince Charles in the screening with his then wife Danielle, who was six months' pregnant and to whom Prince Charles showed special attentiveness.
"My memory of that situation was how warm he was. How he engaged he was. How present he was in the conversations we were having. How gallant he was towards my wife in her condition and how funny he was," Crowe said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
