Matt Harvey sacrificed a chance to win an Australian Ice Hockey League title to reunite with family in Canada after two years of being locked down in Canberra.
But now back in the capital and refreshed after more than 12 months abroad, the former Canberra Brave skipper, part-time writer and qualified psychologist wants to end his twilight playing days on a high.
Harvey made his Brave comeback this season in an unusual position, moving from the team's defence into the forward line to chase back-to-back Goodall Cup titles.
The mission continues when the Brave host the Newcastle Northstars at Phillip on Saturday night, with the Brave sitting second in their division after the opening five games.
Harvey missed out on a chance to win his second Goodall Cup last year, putting family before hockey to move back to Canada and work as a provisional psychologist in Calgary.
It was a sacrifice the 37-year-old was willing to make, even if it means finishing his career without another title.
"It was a long time since we had been back [to Canada] to see my family. It made the decision a lot easier," Harvey said.
"It was a weird time because of COVID, there was a lot of uncertainty in terms of hockey and it just felt like the right thing to do, and I wanted to introduce my son to the sport of hockey [in Canada].
"It was pretty awesome to see [the Brave] get it done [last year], and I was just cheering for them.
"I will keep playing as long as the body keeps [going]. It will be a good opportunity to get the icing on the cake ... to go back-to-back, that's I think way more proof that you have a really good team."
When Harvey left the Brave in 2021 he was the team's captain, but since his return this year he has not been appointed to a leadership role.
He has also made a positional change to slot back into the roster - a move he says he is relishing.
"To be a captain you've got to really devote time and need to be fully committed, right now with other responsibilities like work and being a father you don't have much time ... I'm pretty happy with how things are now," Harvey said.
"The last two games coach had me up forward and its been pretty awesome ... It was a lot of fun, I haven't had fun like that playing hockey in quite some time."
The Brave and the Northstars will meet in a grand final rematch, with player movements adding extra spice to the clash.
Newcastle poached two championship-winning Brave players - Matt Price and Wehebe Darge - for this season to try to reverse the heartbreak.
"Newcastle are definitely one of the more physicals teams, they know how to lay the body and they crack some big hits, and they are a bigger, more physical team and they have a high compete level so it will be a huge game," Harvey said.
"There is an added level of intensity when you line up against guys that you used to play with. I still like them, we are still friends off the ice but on the ice it's a different story."
