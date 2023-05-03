ACT Greens back calls for national two-year rent freeze, caps

The ACT Greens have written to Chief Minister Andrew Barr to call for a two-year rent freeze in the territory, along with a tighter cap on future increases.
Greens leader Shane Rattenbury wrote to Mr Barr calling for the rent freeze, in line with a federal Greens policy, the party said in a statement.
"The ACT is one of the most expensive places to rent in the country. Many Canberrans are facing severe rental stress, with some essential workers paying up to 76 per cent of their income on rent," the party's statement said.
"This is a crisis - but it is important to understand that this crisis has not evolved organically. This is a crisis created by the policies of successive federal Liberal and Labor governments that have consistently favoured the rich over everyone else."
The party wants rents to be held at their current levels for two years and then a 2 per cent cap on increases between new tenancies.
The cap would also remove the mechanism that allows a higher increase if endorsed by tenants and landlords in tenancy agreements.
Mr Rattenbury has previously said the rent freeze was worth considering, but stopped short of calling for the policy.
"I have spoken to my national colleagues. They are, you know, talking to some of the states and territories as well because often it is the states and territories that regulate these things," he said on March 31.
"I mean, they look at the ACT as a role model. We have actually got a form of rent cap in place. There are restrictions on how much you can increase the rent under the territory's Residential Tenancies Act."
Landlords cannot raise the cost of rent by more than 10 per cent above the Canberra consumer price index under the current laws.
Federal Greens leader Adam Bandt last month used an address to the National Press Club to position the Greens as "the party of renters".
The federal Greens are using negotiations on the federal government's housing future fund to demand a national rental freeze costed at $4.8 billion over three years, to be funded through the national housing and homelessness agreement.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The Greens have said they intend to introduce a bill to federal parliament that would give the Commonwealth the power to provide extra funding to states and territories that use their tenancy laws to freeze rents.
Housing Minister Julie Collins will meet her state and territory counterparts in Canberra on Wednesday, where they will discuss pathways to strengthening renters' rights.
The cost of rent fell slightly across Canberra in April, despite growth across most other capital cities.
Canberra's median dwelling rents - which includes houses and units - fell 0.2 per cent for the month to $677 per week, the latest rental report by CoreLogic showed.
Median rents across the combined capital cities increased 11.7 per cent for the 12 months to the end of April, marking the strongest annual growth on record.
But Canberra's dwelling rents fell 0.7 per cent over that time.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.