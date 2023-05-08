Our question about favourite garden tools (Kitchen Garden, April 18) resulted in a big response. Readers asked about Liz Baker's favourite trowel which was shown in a photo. It was purchased in Stroud, Great Britain, several years ago, is handmade of stainless steel with a copper handle and is called an "Uncle Peter's Trowel". John kept borrowing it so, on their next trip to England, they purchased another to have his and hers trowels.
Reader Catherine Thornton's favourites are Baby Snips, 13cm long, very sharp and don't put strain on the thumb. Made by Fiskars they can be purchased in hardware stores in Queanbeyan and Cooma. She also likes a multi-tool trowel from The Palace Gardener in London. It is made by Kikkerland and was a gift from her niece Jen Bratovic from the Adelaide Hills who was visiting London.
Peter Harris has an old, and possibly handmade, pitchfork which is good for spreading mulch, picking up prunings and cleaning up vegie beds. Peter discovered the pitchfork 30 years ago when hunting through an old tip in an erosion scar on his cousin's property in Victoria.
Ann Sewell sent a photo of three generations of tools, including Granny Lemon's 70-year-old watering can, Papa Docker's 50-year-old rake and a stainless steel Cyclone 5-in-1 multi-tool from Bunnings.
To celebrate Tree Week we went to the Australian National Botanic Gardens. The first beauty near the Visitor Centre was Corymbia "Summer Red", a grafted eucalypt with vivid red flowers and buds. Lunch outdoors at Pollen cafe was a smoked salmon special and slice of lemon and rosemary cake.
Then we joined a large group in the theatrette for a talk by Dr Liz Truswell who appeared in a Kitchen Garden column years ago with her cumquat tree, the tallest in Canberra. Liz was raised in Kalgoorlie, studied at the University of Western Australia and worked in Antarctica.
In a rousing lecture, Liz spoke about Marie Stopes, palaeobotanist extraordinaire, a flamboyant and influential figure of the early 20th century. Born in Edinburgh in 1880 she studied in Germany, was interested in coal balls and fossil plants particularly Glossopteris, wrote Ancient Plants in 1910 and noted a Jurassic specimen from Scotland labelled "Ginkgoites". Could it be related to Ginkgo trees planted in Canberra with their autumnal female fruits and edible (when sauteed) kernels? Stopes wanted to visit Antarctica with Robert Falcon Scott, wrote Married Love in 1918 (reprinted in 19 editions) and married Humphrey Verdon Roe.
However it was Liz's own experience on the Isle of Wight which made the audience laugh. Researching ammonites and walking along a beach during an approaching storm she saw lightning dancing along the cliff tops. Realising she was holding a metal geologist's hammer she threw it away and escaped - and wonders if the tool is still there.
Last week we showed a photograph of a herb at the ANU Thrive kitchen garden plot. It was African Blue Basil (Ocimum kilimandscharicum x basilicum) "Dark Opal". It came as a seedling from Mudbrick Herb Cottage online and is said to be a perennial that must be raised from cuttings.
New crops on our lemon trees are starting to ripen so we have been tasting a refreshing citrus sorbet made by Canberran Christine Mounic who got the recipe from a friend years ago.
Ingredients
Method
1. Wash and dry lemons. Remove lemon peel, careful not to remove the white bitter part. Cut lemons in half and squeeze them to collect the juice.
2. Place water, sugar and lemon zest in a saucepan. Cook over low heat for about five minutes, stirring constantly, until the sugar has dissolved. Turn heat off and let it cool. Place both the water/sugar mixture and lemon juice in the fridge until both are cold. Christine leaves it overnight.
3. Combine sugar mixture with the lemon juice without the peel. Beat egg whites until stiff - adding egg white makes it a creamier consistency and has a longer life in the freezer. Using the same beaters, beat the sugar and lemon mixture on high for about three minutes. Can be done in a blender if you prefer but that's extra washing. Add the egg white to lemon sugar mixture and beat on low until combined.
4. Place mixture into your ice cream maker and follow their instructions. Can be made without ice cream maker. Place mixture into a shallow dish and freeze, once mixture starts to freeze, place in bowl and beat on high for two minutes, return to freezer and repeat another two times.
