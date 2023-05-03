Rent freeze is attractive but it's no solution

Who could doubt that a rent freeze would be a great idea? It has an obvious populist appeal.
So the ACT Greens no doubt think they are on a real vote winner with their proposal to cap rents. The party's national policy is to freeze them for two years and then to limit rises to two per cent a year. The ACT Greens are now making a big pitch to introduce it locally.
At first glance, it's an idea which has great appeal, particularly in a city like Canberra with a large rental market because of a substantial young population living in apartments.
But on second glance, there are disadvantages.
A cap on rents makes the supply of rentable accommodation tighter. Rents are a price signal - higher rents indicate to property developers that they might make some money by building more accommodation. And higher rents induce home-owners to make spare rooms available.
On one estimate in the real estate industry, ten thousand people move into Canberra in a year. These new Canberrans seek homes - so the supply of homes needs to rise. A freeze on rents does not make that increase more likely.
Where strong rental control operates, a black market develops. In continental Europe and in New York, for example, the sublet is prominent. In a sublet, the official, long-standing tenant of an apartment doesn't live there but sublets unofficially to another person.
It can be a pretty bleak business for the sub-tenant who has no rights because the tenancy is unofficial, with no records. Cash is the means of payment.
An economist for the Grattan Institute, Brendan Coates, put it well on the ABC: "Rent control has a seductive, intuitive appeal which is that if you if you basically cap rent increases, then you're going to protect renters that are struggling to pay higher rental costs.
"But it also potentially has some big costs in the long run, which is that if you do have rent control in place, then you're limiting the ability of the market to tell investors, developers, everyone else that we need more housing.
"And you can have a situation where basically the existing housing stock isn't maintained very well and there's less new housing built."
This echoes the broad view of economists that the way to get rents down is to increase the supply of accommodation.
That involves building more homes, particularly high-density apartment blocks.
As the Reserve Bank of Australia told Parliament's Inquiry into Housing Affordability and Supply in Australia: "If populations in large cities expand further, households will either need to live further away from the centre of major cities (necessitating new infrastructure investment) and/or accept further increases in higher-density housing."
The ACT government has its part to play in increasing the supply of rentable accommodation. It could build more public housing. It could buy private housing and convert it to public housing.
The current residents of Canberra also have a part to play. New developments are often unpopular. People don't like apartment blocks going up in their neighbourhoods.
But nimbyism can contribute to the shortage of accommodation. If we really want to get rents down, we need to accept that housing needs to expand to meet rising demand.
There is a place for helping the poorest with financial support to pay rents. But this will not solve the longer-term problem.
As four academic experts in the housing market wrote: "The best systemic solution is a sustained reinvestment in public housing on a scale that matches the hundreds of thousands who need it."
Unfortunately, the solution is more complicated than the Greens seem to understand.
