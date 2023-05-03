The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Rent freeze is attractive but it's no solution

By The Canberra Times
May 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Rattenbury and the ACT Greens are proposing a rental freeze in the capital. Picture by Karleen Minney
Shane Rattenbury and the ACT Greens are proposing a rental freeze in the capital. Picture by Karleen Minney

Who could doubt that a rent freeze would be a great idea? It has an obvious populist appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.