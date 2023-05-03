The Canberra and Wagga rugby league communities are rallying to support a rising rugby league star after he suffered "life-threatening injuries" in a car accident.
Canberra Raiders junior Jacob Iosefa is in the Canberra Hospital intensive care unit "fighting for his life" only weeks after signing a two-year deal with the Green Machine.
Former Mt Austin High School student Iosefa moved to Canberra to pursue his rugby league ambitions and was part of the Raiders' SG Ball squad.
"The Canberra Raiders can confirm SG Ball player Jacob Iosefa remains in Canberra Hospital in the intensive care unit, following a motor vehicle accident on Monday evening," the Raiders said in a statement.
"The Raiders have been assisting Jacob and his family who have travelled from Wagga Wagga to be with him. As well as supporting teammates and school friends while Jacob is in hospital.
"Until there is more information, the Raiders will not be making further comment out of respect to his family. The club will continue to support Jacob and his family."
Friends of the family have set up a Go Fund Me page to support Iosefa's recovery. It had an initial target of raising $1000, but has already had more than $13,000 in donations.
"On the 1st of May son of Evelyn, who has been the heart and soul of Startrack Wagga for the past 5 years, Jacob Iosefa was involved in a serious car accident on his way home to Canberra where he sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently fighting for life in Canberra Hospital," the Go Fund Me page says.
"Startrack Wagga has started this fundraising page to assist the Iosefa family with financial help to ease some financial stress while getting Jacob back on the road to recovery.
"Jacob is a budding NRL player who has just signed a 2-year contract with the Canberra Raiders, this has been a long life dream of Jacob's. It's going to be a long road to recovery for Jacob, all donations would be a huge help.
"Money raised will be deposited directly to Evelyn to assist with Jacob's medical bills, food and accommodation while they are in Canberra caring for their son."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
