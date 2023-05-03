The Canberra Times
Raiders junior Jacob Iosefa 'fighting for life' in Canberra Hospital after accident

Chris Dutton
Updated May 3 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
Jacob Iosefa is in intensive care after a car accident. Picture supplied
The Canberra and Wagga rugby league communities are rallying to support a rising rugby league star after he suffered "life-threatening injuries" in a car accident.

