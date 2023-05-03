Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has defended the current composition of the central bank board in a position that potentially puts him at odds with the federal government's plan to have monetary policy set by a committee of economic experts.
Dr Lowe told an RBA dinner in Perth that the board had an initial discussion about the finding's of the RBA Review at its meeting on May 2 and will develop a "holistic and comprehensive response".
But the governor said the central bank's monetary policy should be set by a board that continues "to have strong, experienced and independent members drawn from a wide variety of backgrounds".
The review, released by the government last month, made 51 recommendations to reform the Reserve Bank, including splitting the functions of the current board and creating a dedicated Monetary Policy Board that includes more members with deep formal expertise on economic and financial system matters.
The review said the board should not be solely composed of monetary policy and macroeconomic experts but there was a need to increase the level of expertise compared with the current board.
But Dr Lowe defended the competence of the existing board and praised outgoing board members Wendy Craik and Mark Barnaba.
"In my view, their contributions over these years reinforce the argument for the monetary policy board continuing to have strong, experienced and independent members drawn from a wide variety of backgrounds," the governor said.
The government has accepted in-principle all of the review's recommendations and Dr Lowe has welcomed the idea of creating a dedicated monetary policy board.
But at the time of the review's release he took issue with its implied criticism of the current board, saying the review's depiction of the body as largely compliant with the views of RBA staff "doesn't particularly resonate with me".
"The idea that the board members sit there meekly and accept the recommendations that I put to them is very far from the reality that I've lived as the governor," Dr Lowe said.
"I do hear them when they say they would like to see more monetary policy and financial expertise on the board....but I think I find that part of the review discussion not quite lining up with the reality that I know."
As part of reforms, the government-commissioned review panel has recommended that the interest rate-setting board include six external members with expertise in macroeconomics, the financial system, labour markets and the "supply side of the economy".
Endorsing the call, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that, "I certainly intend to make sure the interests of workers are front and centre...in those [monetary policy] considerations. I think that workers deserve a voice around the Reserve Bank table".
Dr Chalmers said he wants "to make sure that the wages and living standards of ordinary working Australian are considered and contemplated as the Reserve Bank takes its decisions".
The government has pledged to consult with the Opposition on legislating some of the recommended reforms, including to strengthen the RBA's independence, clarify the objectives of monetary policy and to establish the Monetary Policy and Governance boards.
But the central bank will be responsible for implementing many of the review's recommendations, and it is still to formally respond to its findings.
Dr Chalmers said the goal was to have the review's recommendations "in place and ready to go" by mid-2024.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
