Flexible working arrangements in Canberra's public health system need to be considered as part of recruitment and retention strategies, a new strategy has said.
Workforce planning data for the ACT is also "inconsistent and insufficient" and better data and analytics capability is needed to determine future workforce needs.
The territory government has released a 10-year workforce strategy for the health system, which has outlined a range of priorities for health authorities to help attract and retain staff.
The strategy has highlighted staffing issues within health in the territory, saying the sector has higher separation rates compared to other industries. It has said flexible work should be considered to combat some of this.
"Trends towards part-time work and flexible working arrangements need to be considered, as well as equitable and innovative career pathways to achieve individual career goals," the workforce strategy said.
This will be explored in a discussion paper on barriers and opportunities to increase flexibility and mobility across the system, the strategy has said.
Data around health workers in the ACT will also need to be improved and the government will partner with the Australian National University, the National Centre for Workforce Studies and the Capital Health Network to improve strategies for workforce modelling.
Authorities will also commit to improving transparency around publicly available health workforce data.
"Current health workforce data in the ACT is inconsistent and insufficient for health planners to have a clear understanding of the current workforce, support anecdotal reports of service gaps or deliver holistic, robust workforce plans," the strategy said.
There are eight strategic priorities as part of the strategy and there have been 23 "early actions" outlined. Over the next decade there will be three "action plans" developed.
The priorities include a focus on an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workforce, investing in workforce planning, promoting a collaborative health system, rewarding careers and advocating for reform.
The strategy said there will be work with education institutions to help ensure students stay in the ACT following their degree.
Workplace culture has also been identified as part of one of the priorities. The strategy said it wanted to "embed a positive workplace culture as business as usual".
"The health workforce must actively participate in inclusive practices to ensure colleagues feel physically, psychologically and culturally safe at work; and patients are cared for in a way that respects their background and beliefs," the strategy said.
"To do this, we must have the leadership capacity and capability, education opportunities and processes to model and lead change."
The strategy was developed through consultation with health professionals, public and private healthcare providers, education providers, unions, consumers, carers and across government.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the strategy was aimed at attracting and retaining new and experienced health care workers, to support them to realise their ambition with their wellbeing "always front of mind".
"This strategy is underpinned by a lot of planning and consultation and will provide a foundation for the ACT health system over the next decade," she said.
"Our vision for the ACT is to build and sustain a highly skilled and valued health workforce supported by a learning health system delivering quality health outcomes for the community."
University of Canberra executive health faculty dean Professor Michelle Lincoln said the university had contributed to the strategy by highlighting the importance of supporting student placements and internships in the health system.
"The ACT Health Workforce Strategy supports the recruitment and retention of a valued, respectful, diverse and inclusive workforce," she said.
"This in turn will create a safe and supported learning environment for health students in the territory."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
