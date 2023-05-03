The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT health workforce plan released, says flexible work should be considered

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 4 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has released a 10-year workforce plan strategy. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has released a 10-year workforce plan strategy. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Flexible working arrangements in Canberra's public health system need to be considered as part of recruitment and retention strategies, a new strategy has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.