Two men are accused of using furniture and bottles as weapons during an alleged brawl at a Gungahlin bar.
Te Rahui Tata and Whakaturou Marshall faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Both defendants pleaded not guilty to a single charge of affray.
Lawyer Paul Edmonds, who represented both of the men, conceded the allegations were "serious".
Mr Edmonds sought to vary police bail conditions for the defendants, which included not to be in Siren Bar and Restaurant and not to consume alcohol.
He successfully changed some of the conditions, restricting the men from drinking alcohol only in a public place.
Prosecutor Julia Churchill did not oppose the changes.
ACT Policing alleges officers were called to Siren Bar in Gungahlin at 8.25pm on April 23 following reports of a violent disturbance.
Gungahlin police officers initially responded, however the number of people involved, and the continuation of violence led to the attendance of officers from other units.
Police allege chairs, tables and bottles were used as weapons during the brawl with several people, including uninvolved patrons, sustaining injuries.
Officers have requested to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward to police, including anyone who may have mobile phone footage of the incident.
Detective Superintendent Mick Calatzis previously said in a statement it was disappointing to see police resources being diverted away from other priority jobs.
"We don't tolerate any type of violence and our officers did a great job in their response and identifying those who we will allege committed these offences," he said.
Tata and Marshall are set to reappear in court on July 12.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
