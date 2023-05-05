The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Paradise Found

Vickii Byram
By Vickii Byram
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:40pm, first published May 5 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Brits might have Sir David Attenborough, but us Aussies have our own environment warrior in Tim Winton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vickii Byram

Vickii Byram

Group Contributed Content Journalist

I have been a journalist with Port News for six years, specialising in entertainment, community, social and event stories. My previous experience is in the marketing, publicity and advertising fields.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.