Paradise Found

The Brits might have Sir David Attenborough, but us Aussies have our own environment warrior in Tim Winton.
If for some reason you missed his documentary Ningaloo Nyinggulu on ABC TV, you should catch it on ABC iview. It is a revelation.
Winton whittled down 2000 hours of footage into a glorious three-part expose on the pristine north-western coastline of Western Australia.
So why has the prize-winning author of 29 books decided to put his efforts into a documentary?
"Somebody prompted me," he says. "I was contacted out of the blue in 2018 [by Mythbusters creator Peter Rees]. He'd seen some pieces I'd written about Ningaloo.
"It was all a bit weird for me... I'd never made a natural history show. But he thought I had something to bring to it that another writer would not.
Winton says the documentary was made during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"It was really tough. We were there for 57 weeks non-stop. Most nature shows are shot in modules. It was as if we were all on a school camp we couldn't leave.
He says it was an "intense experience".
"There were long days in the water; temperatures in the 30s. I usually work on my own, but I had to interact with other humans.
"We had a five-person crew and employed about 21 trained local people from around Exmouth and Coral Bay.
"That was one of the legacy of the show. These people were all upskilled.
"Ningaloo has a successful, well managed eco-tourism industry and there are lots of cameramen who take photos for that, but they got trained in the skill set and technical abilities they needed [for the show].
Winton says human presence has to be monitored in Ningaloo and there is an ongoing threat of industrialisation in Exmouth Gulf, and of course global warming.
"I hope the show encourages people to respect and love and honour places. We had encounters with nature without hundreds of boats around us.
"If we don't take immediate action in the next seven years, all coral reefs are desperately in trouble.
"Luckily Ningaloo reef hasn't had the bleaching events the Great Barrier Reef has had.
"I went up with a couple of photographers about 30 years ago (1992). I thought we were just going fishing. 'Bring your fins and snorkel', the skipper said, 'get in the water now'.
"Out of the gloom came this enormous creature. It was a whale shark, in a place so spectacularly alive and vibrant and you could still see the shore and no buildings.
"This massive animal... being alongside of it is like hanging of the side of a bus. It's mouth is bigger than my bathroom."
"We need to tell people about them in order to save them. It has to be brought to global attention.
"There are more species there [in Ningaloo] than anywhere in the world. It became a World Heritage site in 2011, now people come from all over the world to study it.
Winton says that along with whale sharks, Ningaloo is the only place in the tropics where orcas and humpback whales find refuge.
They are there in big numbers, it's where two oceanic currents meet and is so pristine.
Winton says filming the documentary was a unique experience.
"I got tired, cold, irritated, hot, and was put in a mangrove swamp and ended up in the desert through the force of the current. That made me a bit anxious.
"I did things I'd never done before. To be on a paddle board in Exmouth Gulf, surrounded by whales. It's an amazing place."
Winton was accompanied by the Traditional Owners during the making of the program.
"It was an important experience. To support the first major archaeological dig in a generation - there is 60,000 years of human experience in this place - it recalibrates your own experience of it.
"This is a modern reef only about 7000 years old. We don't appreciate it as Australians.
"There are a lot of firsts in the show."
Winton explains there were 100-plus experts (in fields such as archaeology, geoscience, biology, ecology, marine science, speleology, and eco-tourism), and local Indigenous cultural advisors who had input into the program.
"Those people still exist, they are our country people, they are not on exhibit in the Smithsonian. To see the oldest human artefacts in Australia and the same creatures they made them from still living in the shoreline is extraordinary."
