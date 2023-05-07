Rebuilding the public service's expertise and skills will take time as the federal government and top bureaucrats look at "imaginative ways" to replace Coalition-era contractors and labour hire with permanent staff, the outgoing APS commissioner says.
APS commissioner Peter Woolcott, who is retiring on May 10 after four decades in the public service and nearly five years as the central agency's head, told The Canberra Times the scale of the challenge was "significant".
The Albanese government, in its ambitious public sector reform plans, has committed to drastically reducing the number of contractors and labour hire staff in a bid to reduce costs and keep talent in-house.
Agency heads have been relying heavily on outsourced workers after the Abbott government in 2015 introduced a staffing cap, aimed at restricting the size of the government's workforce.
Mr Woolcott said the impact of the cap led many agency heads to "go outside" for workers once they hit their hiring ceiling.
The challenge to bring those skills back into the public service, after the Labor government raised a number of caps and made a pre-election promise to remove them at some point, would take some time, he said.
"It's not gonna be quick to move, to turn the ship," Mr Woolcott said during his final week in the role.
"The scale of what we're dealing with is significant, and so it will take time. But it's a question of looking at imaginative ways in which we can get people to join the public service, stay in the public service and build ... their capability."
But the former diplomat and chief-of-staff to Malcolm Turnbull said work was already underway to attract talent to bureaucracy.
Part of that work comes down to adjusting the public service to a 21st century workforce.
Mr Woolcott said the future of work sub-committee, which consists of 14 secretaries and agency heads, had already determined flexibility, reskilling and testing new hiring processes as areas of focus.
The location of work, and it being primarily Canberra-based, was also an area for further consideration and change.
But the public service commissioner vowed the bush capital would always remain the heart of government.
"Canberra is always going to be the centre of government. It's always where Parliament meets. It's always been where the government is located," he said.
"I think ... you will have more senior public servants working outside of Canberra ... because you're making sure you get the talent you need for the jobs. They are going to have to come to Canberra pretty regularly.
"They've got to work, they've got to spend some time in Canberra, they've got to know the system.
"It's the nature of government. It is Canberra-centric. This is the capital and that's not going to change."
Beyond becoming a more attractive employer, the federal government will also need to reckon with its mistakes, such as the unlawful robodebt scheme.
In response to the scheme, Public Sector Reform secretary Gordon de Brouwer said last month the public service had, at times, "lost its soul, lost its focus on people, its empathy for people".
While Mr Woolcott said he did not want to pre-empt the royal commission's conclusions, he agreed "there was a lot of work to do" to prevent it happening again.
"The robodebt inquiry will have a lasting impact on the public service and the way we approach people and issues," he said.
"But I think we will emerge out of this much stronger."
READ MORE:
He said part of the solution would come from developing better partnerships with civil society and a stronger focus on co-designing policies and models with stakeholders.
The change in working style will be a challenge for the public service but is necessary to prevent another robdebt, Mr Woolcott said.
"Public servants are used to working in a particular way, which is a little more transactional, and genuine partnership requires a very different approach," he said.
"And that's just something we are working through at the moment."
But the challenge will be for the APS's next public service commissioner, who was announced as Dr de Brouwer on Friday.
As Mr Woolcott said in his final speech as commissioner on Tuesday, he's passing on the baton to the next person, hoping he had done his part in progressing the agenda.
He remained coy on what his next role was.
"I'm retiring from government, I'm not retiring from work or life," Mr Woolcott said.
"But I think it's only appropriate that I stay away from Canberra and just focus on other activities."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.