Words of wisdom from a World Cup winner have helped rising Canberra star Sophia Martinussen "put on her big-girl pants" after taking a step towards her international dream.
Former Australian Diamond Sue Hawkins has taken Martinussen under her wing in recent years to help improve her game, ultimately resulting in her being picked in a national squad for the second time as a 16-year-old.
Martinussen was one of three Canberra juniors picked in the Australian under-17 and under-19s squads. Alice Henman and Martinussen will go to the under-17s camp at the start of July, while Hayley Matthew will go to the under-19s training sessions from the end of June.
Hawkins, a decorated former player who led Australia to World Cup victory in 1983 and then became England's coach, first came across Martinussen during a specialist session for the ACT junior side last year.
"I started out really skinny, really awkward, I didn't really know where it was going, I never felt like I was good enough in certain teams, I felt really out of place," Martinussen said.
"I have a really good connection with Sue, I went up to her before my first nationals and I just told her I was really anxious.
"She has always given me really good advice, she told me I need to put on my big-girl pants if I want to make it in the elite level of netball, other people can help you, but you have to be in charge of yourself and I now realise that."
Canberra players were often overshadowed by those from the bigger states at national tournaments, but Netball ACT head coach Kate Carpenter said the trio's selection was a reflection of hard work.
"The ACT is so small and we often get overlooked in those sorts of areas in particular, so getting the message out there that we do have players that can make it at that level is pretty awesome," Matthew said.
The three young players impressed at the national netball championships in Darwin in April.
Matthew and Martinussen said being picked two years in a row had given them confidence to pursue netball careers.
"You often go through dips of whether or not you want to continue at this level because it's so time consuming, but when you do get recognised it makes it all worth it," Matthew said.
"I have a lot more confidence than even just a year ago. That has been really important for me because I've always struggled with my confidence, but I feel really good going into this year."
For some ACT athletes the dream of getting recognised seems out of reach, with some being completely caught off guard when they are finally noticed.
"It was a very big surprise for me and my family, the Australian squad was the ultimate team and I couldn't believe I made it," Henman said.
"I'm from a country background [at Yass], I used to live on farms and stuff so it's a very big thing to be selected for these sort of things ... I never thought I was capable, but I'm very excited and it's so rewarding to get it."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Henman and Matthew were both eligible to play for NSW, but opted to represent Canberra.
Martinussen said being in a national camp levelled the playing field when it came to chasing final selection.
"It's actually a really good opportunity for everyone to be in the same room, get the same coaching, and everyone gets the same opportunities and then the coaches can see who excels off that," she said.
"It removes any advantages other states might get at nationals which is why it's so different, it's about who's got it, and who doesn't, it doesn't matter about where you're from."
