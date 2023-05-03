There were some tantalising inclusions on the Canberra Raiders' team list for Magic Round, but the omission of Corey Harawira-Naera had some fans scratching their heads.
The 27-year-old has proven himself to be a valuable bench utility, able to play well in multiple positions when called upon.
But for Friday night's game against the Canterbury Bulldogs, Harawira-Naera made way for young wrecking ball forward Ata Mariota in the 17, whom like Xavier Savage on the wing, returns to the NRL side after injury setbacks.
The move will see forwards Emre Guler, Pasami Saulo and Mariota with hooker Tom Starling on the interchange.
"I was surprised about it," Saulo said of Harawira-Naera. "I know he'll work hard to get his spot back."
Teammate, friend and fellow Maori All Star Joe Tapine gave insight into why Harawira-Naera was left out, and is instead set to play NSW Cup in Sydney.
It all came down to game-time. In the last three weeks that included a bye round Harawira-Naera has only played 29 minutes.
"I think he wanted to go back and get some minutes," Tapine said. "He hasn't been getting big minutes.
"Him and Stick chat and he knows what he's got to work on. We always support Corey and hopefully he'll be back up soon."
Tapine has similarly played conservative minutes so far this season as Stuart has leaned on their bench forwards to also contribute each week.
Currently averaging 49 minutes a game, Tapine is feeling ready to step up his role against Canterbury.
"I feel alright. I feel like I can still push a bit more minutes," Tapine said. "I've still got a lot more to offer and I'll be pushing to give my best."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
