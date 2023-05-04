This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
"What are you lookin' at, mate?" he snarled menacingly, his heavily tattooed arm lifting another large Bintang beer bottle to his lips, soon to be added to the growing pile of empties around him. His mates snickered as I turned away.
Along with a few others, I had been looking, dismayed that here, in the middle of the day outside Denpasar Airport in Bali, this Australian tourist thought it appropriate to be drinking heavily, swearing loudly and spoiling for a fight.
I vowed then not to return to this island paradise and haven't been back since. That was 2012. I'd been many times before and always enjoyed the Balinese people, the scenery and the food. But over the years the gloss had worn off as the poor behaviour of some Australians increasingly tarnished the experience. This yob was the last straw.
If I want aggressive bogans, I only have to drive into town. There's no desire to be confronted by them overseas.
Of course, despite recent high-profile cases in which two of our own have been accused of a drunken rampage and spitting in an imam's face, Australia doesn't hold a monopoly on poor behaviour overseas. I've encountered Britons behaving abysmally in Amsterdam, Americans being abject tools in Mexico, Indians being boorish in Malaysia, mainland Chinese being objectionable in Hong Kong and even Italians using Bora Bora as an ashtray, dropping their cigarette butts into the opalescent water as they waded in to cool off.
But accessible and inexpensive, Bali seems to cop more than its fair share. It's become such a problem, authorities are considering imposing a steep tourist tax to deter budget travellers, who they blame for trashing the island's reputation. And for once it's not Aussies in their sights. It's Russians.
So far this year, 27 Russians - almost 25 per cent of all foreigners deported - have been kicked out of Bali for a range of offences, from bad behaviour in and around temples to illegally running business ventures in competition with locals. Many of those making nuisances of themselves in Bali are young men who've fled their country to avoid being conscripted into Russia's war in Ukraine.
Since Vladimir Putin last year announced a mobilisation to bolster the invasion, it's estimated almost one million men of conscription age have fled the country. And who can blame them? Just declassified US intelligence estimates Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties - among them 20,000 killed - in the past five months alone.
Those Russians who have ended up in Bali on visitor visas - almost 60,000 in the three months to March this year and only 2.5 per cent of the island's total arrivals - are disproportionately represented in deportations from the island. Geographically far removed from the war in Ukraine, Bali is not immune from the ripple effects washing up on its shores.
Talk of a tourism tax, however, is not just about the Russians. It's about restoring Bali's reputation as a desirable place to visit by making it more upmarket. But as long as tourists - no matter where they're from - feel it's their right to behave badly, paradise will remain lost. To me, anyway.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Have you encountered bad tourist behaviour overseas? Have you been deterred from visiting places like Bali because of it? Do you have sympathy for the young Russians who've fled Putin's war? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Former Liberal Party president Tony Staley, who for decades was at the centre of the party's leadership fights, has died aged 83. The intellectual politician and political assassin, who found inspiration and courage in poetry, served as a minister in Malcolm Fraser's government for four years.
- A Mount Isa man who shot and killed 41 horses on a property north of Longreach in 2021 received a suspended sentence when he appeared in the District Court in Mount Isa on May 2. Christopher John Anderson, 50, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years' jail, wholly suspended, and ordered to pay $9500 compensation after pleading guilty to one count of serious animal cruelty and several weapons and unlawful entry offences.
- The Northern Territory government has given the green light to development of its shale gas industry in the Beetaloo. There are many experts who believe the Beetaloo could be among the richest shale gas fields on the planet. But the controversial decision comes despite renewed concerns over the impact on the nation's greenhouse gas emissions.
THEY SAID IT: "An intelligent hell would be better than a stupid paradise." - Victor Hugo
YOU SAID IT: The best way to beat the winter blues - officially known as seasonal affective disorder - is to embrace the season.
Ken from Dungog has winter sorted: "My humble abode is designed for the winter sun. Rather than a lengthening of shadows I am regaled by the lengthening of light as it streams into the heat-absorbing floor of my living space and warms my spirits. My years in South-East Asia saw the sun swing hardly at all in the midday sky but the monsoon change the mood. Here in May I set my adjustable solar panels to match the angle of my latitude and thus they tilt until August approaches. I welcome warm clothes, a cosy hat, and, not every night, a wood fire serving also as a clothes dryer. There's a sweet primitiveness about it all. When summer comes I'll tell you about the concrete bunker and the depressive fear of bushfires."
Tim says: "I can empathise as we live in Moss Vale in the NSW Southern Highlands - cold, cold cold. But I'm just doing a slow-cooked red wine casserole, which is one of winter's delights. If that doesn't work, go and watch Shackleton. You'll catch an idea of cold and hardship and maybe feel you're not in such a bad place."
"The best thing about winter is that it's not summer," says Sandra, who loves the bracing adventures with her dog Sirius as well as "curling up with a good book, eating lovely hot soups, stews, scones, etc, and getting all the scarves and gloves out of hibernation. Yes, embrace winter as who knows what we'll get next."
Stephanie says: "I love every season here in the beautiful south west of WA. Having spent the first 45 years of my life in the dreary grey north of England, that's probably no surprise! When I first arrived, an old lady told me that the sun shines, at some point, 360 days a year and I reckon she was right. Overall, I guess winter is my least favourite season but stocking up my firewood supply and sitting in the warm glow of the wood burner is one of life's pleasures. Truly blessed we are!"
"Is SAD real?" asks Tony, rhetorically. "Oh yeah. I worked in London as a chef for a number of years. In the winter it was dark when I left for work, I then spent eight hours in an underground kitchen; when I left work it was dark again. For months at a time I saw no daylight during the week and the skies were grey on the weekend. I was very SAD about that."
Old Donald offers: "Two hundred years ago, a certain young Englishman, a Mr Keats, one very fond of his iambs (sic), wrote something to the effect that 'if winter comes, can spring be far behind?' Hold onto that, John, the fellow had a way with words."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.