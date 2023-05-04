Ken from Dungog has winter sorted: "My humble abode is designed for the winter sun. Rather than a lengthening of shadows I am regaled by the lengthening of light as it streams into the heat-absorbing floor of my living space and warms my spirits. My years in South-East Asia saw the sun swing hardly at all in the midday sky but the monsoon change the mood. Here in May I set my adjustable solar panels to match the angle of my latitude and thus they tilt until August approaches. I welcome warm clothes, a cosy hat, and, not every night, a wood fire serving also as a clothes dryer. There's a sweet primitiveness about it all. When summer comes I'll tell you about the concrete bunker and the depressive fear of bushfires."